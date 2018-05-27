M-cap of top-5 Sensex cos jumps by Rs 53,132.67 cr

Five of the top-10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 53,132.67 crore in market valuation last week, helped by robust gains in SBI and Tata Consultancy Services.

While TCS, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI witnessed gains in their market valuation for the week ended Friday, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC and HDFC suffered losses.

SBI’s valuation zoomed Rs 24,810.49 crore to Rs 2,38,286.49 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms. The m-cap of TCS jumped Rs 16,673.45 crore to Rs 6,87,123.96 crore and that of Infosys went up by Rs 9,839.5 crore to Rs 2,68,385.54 crore. The market valuation of the IT major had on Friday briefly crossed the Rs 7 lakh-crore mark in intraday-trade.

Maruti added Rs 1,036.14 crore to Rs 2,58,183.30 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs 773.09 crore to Rs 2,47,428.01 crore.

On the other hand, ITC lost Rs 12,448.38 crore to Rs 3,31,895.80 crore in its m-cap. RIL’s valuation tumbled Rs 7,380.83 crore to Rs 5,83,972.22 crore and that of HDFC dropped Rs 6,247.27 crore to Rs 3,05,235.42 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd slumped Rs 6,147.26 crore to Rs 3,41,064.80 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined Rs 324.62 crore to Rs 5,22,420.61 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI. Last week, the Sensex had scored a moderate gain of 76.57 points, or 0.22 per cent, to end at 34,924.87.