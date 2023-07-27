NSE, the country’s largest stock exchange, has reported that its net profit in June quarter was up nine per cent at ₹1,844 crore on a profit margin of 55 per cent.

Income from operations was up 13 per cent at ₹2,987 crore in the quarter under review. Apart from income from trading, the revenue from operations was also supported by listing, index services, data services and colocation services, said the exchange.

Earnings per share increased to ₹37.26 from ₹34.13 in same period last year.

Average daily traded volumes in the cash segment were up 4 per cent at ₹58,593 crore, while the ADTV in equity futures volume was down 13 per cent at ₹1.04-lakh crore and equity options (premium value) ADTVs was up 33 per cent at ₹54,210 crore.

On a standalone basis, its net profit was up 7 per cent at ₹1,598 crore (₹1,487 crore) on an operating income of ₹2,833 crore (₹2,488 crore), an increase of 14 per cent.

Expenses increased 51 per cent to ₹970 crore. Of this, ₹288 crore was towards payment of SEBI Turnover Fees, SEBI Settlement fees, Contribution to IPFT, and Contribution to Core SGF, said the exchange.

The board has approved a proposal to infuse ₹1,400 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary NSE Clearing which will be pumped to Core Settlement Guarantee fund which stands at ₹5,000 crore. The exchange has proposed to take SGF to ₹10,000 crore in a phased manner.

NSE has contributed ₹7,889 crore to the exchequer by way of STT (₹6,411 crore), stamp duty (₹503 crore), GST (₹475 crore), income tax (₹225 crore) and SEBI (₹275 crore).

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit