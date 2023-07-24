Netweb Technologies is likely to finalise allotment of shares today, paving the way for the listing of shares in the secondary market—NSE and BSE. As per market reports, the investors will be allotted shares on lottery basis, under registrar supervision.

Post the allotment, eligible investors are likely to receive the shares into their Demat account by July 26. The ones who do not get the shares, will receive the refund by July 25.

Netweb Technologies shares are expected to be listed on BSE and NSE on July 27.

Netweb Technologies IPO was subscribed 90.36 times.

Netweb Technologies India Private Limited manufactures computer hardware products. The company offers workstations, server, cluster, motherboards, chassis, compilers, RAID controllers, and storage solutions. Netweb Technologies serves customers in India.