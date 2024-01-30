Orchid Pharma Ltd’s shares were up by 19.99 per cent after its drug Exblifep secured European Medicines Agency approval.

The company reported that the primary novel invention component enmetazobactam is the first indigenously developed drug to bag EMA approval. Exblifep received EMA’s marketing authorisation for treating complicated urinary tract infections, pneumonia, and bacteremia due to ESBL-producing pathogens.

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, infections caused by antimicrobial-resistant bacteria led to 1.27 million deaths in 2019. The company said that Exblifep has the potential to become a standard of care in addressing this global health crisis.

Manish Dhanuka, Managing Director of Orchid Pharma, said, “With the potential to save thousands of lives globally, this approval by EMA is a testament to Indian ingenuity. It is also a matter of great pride that, as the pharmacy of the world, India has now developed a new drug for the first time.”

The shares were up by 19.99 per cent to ₹859.40 at 1.40 pm on the BSE.