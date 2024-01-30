VeerHealth Care Limited’s shares were up by 4.12 per cent after the company was allocated labeller code by USFDA under the brand Ayuveer. This allows VeerHealth Care to launch a range of body-care and skincare products in the US market.

The company manufactures and exports oral care products to East African countries. It has also secured a preliminary sample export order valued at $50,000 for the manufacture and supply of oral care products in collaboration with a prominent institutional supplier in the US.

The entry into the US market is expected to contribute additional turnover, the company said, with an estimated 10 per cent profit after tax from the next financial year.

The shares were up by 4.12 per cent to ₹24.54 at 12.53 pm on the BSE.