Zydus Lifesciences Ltd’s shares were up by 1.19 per cent after it launched the advanced prostate cancer drug Rexigo in India. This drug works by suppressing testosterone to manage prostate cancer.

Rexigo is priced ₹6,995 per month, which is nearly half the cost of other injectable options, the company said.

It added that relugolix, the active ingredient in Rexigo, is recognised as the only oral option among androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) drugs. The drug ensures sustained testosterone suppression throughout the treatment period, with a faster recovery of testosterone levels once the medication is stopped, the company said.

The shares were up by 1.19 per cent Rs ₹757.75 at 10.21 am on the BSE.