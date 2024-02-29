Organic Recycling Systems Limited’s shares were up by 0.09 per cent after the company announced a partnership with the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies to focus on research in the field of material science, sustainability, engineering, and renewable energy.

The company said the partnership aims to address complex environmental challenges through solutions that promote sustainability and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

The company further said that by harnessing the synergy between academia and industry, UPES and ORS are poised to pioneer advancements in green technology.

The shares were up by 0.09 per cent to ₹233.25 at 10.25 am on the BSE.

