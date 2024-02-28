Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated India’s inaugural hydrogen fuel cell ferry, a product of indigenous development and construction built by Cochin Shipyard.

Participating from Thoothukudi, he launched the inland waterway vessel, which is part of the Harit Nauka initiative—a pilot project aimed at showcasing the technology for the maritime sector.

Embracing green hydrogen as a maritime fuel takes centre stage in India’s dedication to a sustainable future, targeting net zero emissions by the year 2070.

Ambitious project

In line with the Government of India’s green vision, Cochin Shipyard took up the ambitious project to design, develop and construct India’s first fully indigenous hydrogen fuel cell catamaran ferry vessel to demonstrate the technology for the maritime sector. The fuel cell powered vessel has zero emission, zero noise and is energy efficient, which in turn reduces the effect of global warming.

Also read: Tamil Nadu is writing a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi: PM Narendra Modi

The inauguration of the fuel cell ferry will provide impetus for using hydrogen in marine application as envisaged under National Green Hydrogen Mission and early adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technology in the marine sector will provide it a global competitive advantage whereby meeting sustainable green energy aspirations of the country for net zero emission.

Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard, presided over the inaugural session.