RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd’s shares were up by 2.24 per cent after the company announced a partnership between its AI-powered airline pricing solution, AirGain, and Summerwind GSA, a General Sales Agent.

The company reported, this collaboration aims to revolutionize the airline industry by integrating AirGain’s pricing intelligence with Summerwind’s industry experience and global reach.

Summerwind GSA, with over three decades of experience in commercial aviation services, will now provide its airline partners with access to real-time pricing data and insights from over 200 sources, including websites, mobile apps, and Global Distribution Systems (GDS).

The company announced an alliance offering airlines AI-powered tools to navigate market trends, adjust to pricing fluctuations, and harness actionable intelligence swiftly, enhancing competitiveness and increasing profitability in the aviation market.

Through this collaboration, Summerwind and AirGain aim to set new standards for operational excellence and customer service in the airline industry.

“This collaboration is not just about enhancing our operational capabilities; it’s about revolutionizing the way we serve our airline partners and setting new benchmarks in the industry,” said Elena Lledó Gómez, CEO, Summerwind GSA.

The shares were up by 2.24 per cent to ₹781.80 at 12.15 pm on the BSE.