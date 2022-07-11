hamburger

Sensex, Nifty fall as TCS earnings weigh on tech stocks

Reuters | Bengaluru, July 11 | Updated on: Jul 11, 2022

NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.4 per cent at 16,153, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.42 per cent to 54,250 in early trade

Benchmark indices fell on Monday, dragged by technology companies after top IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services missed estimates for June-quarter profit.

D-Mart owner Avenue Supermarts jumped 2.9 per cent after reporting strong quarterly results.

Looking ahead, retail inflation data is due this week, with a Reuters poll showing that the reading likely held steady in June but well above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit for a sixth month.

Published on July 11, 2022
