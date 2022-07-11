Sensex, Nifty fall as TCS earnings weigh on tech stocks

Benchmark indices fell on Monday, dragged by technology companies after top IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services missed estimates for June-quarter profit.

The NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.4 per cent at 16,153.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.42 per cent to 54,250.60 in early trade.

Shares of TCS fell 2.3 per cent, after it missed quarterly profit estimates by a wide margin as employee-related expenses soared. The index heavyweight also pulled down tech index by 2 per cent.

D-Mart owner Avenue Supermarts jumped 2.9 per cent after reporting strong quarterly results.

Looking ahead, retail inflation data is due this week, with a Reuters poll showing that the reading likely held steady in June but well above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit for a sixth month.