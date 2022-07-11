Stocks that will see action today (July 11)

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has announced the launch of Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release tablets, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Toviaz (fesoterodine fumarate) extended-release tablets in the US market following the approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The Toviaz brand had US sales of approximately $211 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in May according to IQVIA. Available in 4 mg and 8 mg dosages, each bottle contains 30 tablets.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced that it has acquired the agri and healthcare equipment financing portfolio of De Lage Landen Financial Services India Private Limited (DLL India), a subsidiary of De Lage Landen International B.V., owned by Rabobank. The operations of DLL India Acquired Portfolio will be transitioned to Kotak Mahindra Bank in a planned manner over the next few months. Until the transition, the portfolio will continue to be managed by DLL India.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed an agreement to create a joint venture intended to develop helicopter engines. Both the partners will extend their long-lasting partnership by establishing a new aero-engine company in India. It will be dedicated to the development, production, sales and support of helicopter engines and one of its main objectives will be to meet the requirements of HAL and Ministry of Defence’s future helicopters, including the 13-ton IMRH (Indian Multi-Role Helicopter).

Zydus Lifesciences has launched the molecule Sitagliptin in India under the brand names Sitaglyn and Siglyn to address Type-2 diabetes. Sitagliptin is the gold standard in the Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitor (DPP4i) category with over 62 share of the global market.

KSB has received orders worth ₹500 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited for supply of Primary Coolant Pumps and Electric Motor along with spares and accessories for their Kaiga 5 & 6 Project. The sales/supply of products/services for these orders will be in a phased manner FY26 onwards.

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L1 bidder for an order worth ₹1,400 crore ‘Gandhisagar-2 Multi-Village Water Supply Scheme’ in Madhya Pradesh. The scope of the project is “engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, trial run and operation & maintenance on ‘turn-key job basis’ for the entire water supply scheme for ten years.

Lemon Tree Hotels has announced its latest signing—Lemon Tree Hotel, Anjuna, Goa. This property is expected to be operational by March 2023, and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited.

Power Grid Corporation has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff-based competitive bidding to establish inter-state transmission system for “transmission system for evacuation of power from Neemuch SEZ” on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The project comprises establishment of two 400kV DIC transmission lines passing through Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, a new 400/220kV pooling substation at Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) and 400kV bay extension works.

Fintech company Infibeam Avenues has formally unveiled the CCAvenue Mobile App with TapPay solution. CCAvenue TapPay seeks to tap into the ₹2,700 crore PoS market in India.

Goa Carbon’s Bilaspur Unit has resumed operations. After preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production is likely to resume shortly, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

WS Industries India Ltd has announced that Search Proceedings was carried out by Income Tax Department under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 at its registered office Porur, Chenna, and also at the new temporary office at Egmore, Chennai, between July 6 and July 9.

Crisil Ratings has withdrawn its rating on the long-term bank facility of Bloom Dekor Limited (BDL) following a request from the company and on receipt of a “no dues certificate” from the banker. The rating action is in line with CRISIL Ratings’ policy on withdrawal of bank loan ratings.

The US Department of Commerce has announced the preliminary results of its first administrative review of quartz surfaces anti-dumping duty order. The department has preliminarily determined that Pokarna Ltd’s arm Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited did not make sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review between December 13, 2019, and May 31, 2021. Accordingly, PESL’s anti-dumping duty for the said period has been preliminarily determined to be zero per cent. These results do not take effect now, but may serve as an indication of the final duty rates the commerce is expected to issue in December 2022.

The board of Inflame Appliances has considered and allotted 6,61,000 shares of face value of ₹10 each at ₹382 a share, aggregating to ₹25.25 crore on preferential basis to non-promoters/public.

