Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 22 August, 2024
- August 22, 2024 08:42
Stock market live updates: Nifty expected to open in the green; market awaits Fed chief’s speech
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flat note, ahead of the US Federal chief’s pronouncements at the Jackson Hole summit. Gift Nifty at 24,865 signals a gain of about 60-70 points for Nifty at open. According to analysts, the markets are likely to move in a range ahead of the US Fed chief Jerome Powell’s Friday speech at the summit. Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said: The Fed chair’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference on Friday will be eyed by investors for any hint of a rate cut which could fuel buying support. Read more
- August 22, 2024 08:12
Stock market live updates: Fund House Recommendations
UBS on Shyam Metaliks: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1200/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Indigo: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 5225/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Vedanta: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 520/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 335/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 280/Sh (Positive)
Elara on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 320/Sh (Positive)
Bernstein on Zomato: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 275/Sh (Positive)
UBS on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 320/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Home Decor: Venus Pipes, Somany Ceramics and APL Apollo as the top picks in the sector. (Positive)
Jefferies on Hotels: RevPAR growth for Indian Hotel industry rebounded in July to 16% YoY vs muted Q1 (Positive)
Emkay on Union Bank: Maintain Reduce on Bank, cut target price at Rs 130/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on PayTM: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 440/Sh (Neutral)
Emkay on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 270/Sh (Neutral)
BofA on Maruti: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 14200/Sh (Neutral)
- August 22, 2024 07:56
Stock market live updates: ONGC board approves buy-back of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures
The ONGC Ltd board has approved buy-back of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures of Rs 7,778 crores in three tranches by OPaL (ONGC Petro additions Ltd) from FIs, Banks, MFs, and others. It has also approved payment of Rs. 86 crores call money to convert warrants held in OPaL. Post buyback the equity stake in OPaL would be 92.27 per cent
- August 22, 2024 07:54
Stock market live updates: Indoco Remedies gets US FDA approval for ANDA for Lofexidine Tablets 0.18- mg and the company intends to launch the product in the US
Indoco Remedies gets US FDA approval for ANDA for Lofexidine Tablets 0.18- mg and the company intends to launch the product immediately in the US. This medicine is indicated for mitigation of symptoms associated with acute withdrawal from opioids.
- August 22, 2024 07:49
Stock market live updates today: Central Bank of India declared successful bidder for the sale of Category 1 assets of Future Enterprises
Central Bank of India was declared successful bidder for the sale of Category 1 assets of Future Enterprises. This includes 25.18% stake in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company and 0.51% stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company.
- August 22, 2024 07:45
Stock market live updates: Stocks that will see action today: August 22, 2024
One 97 Communications Ltd, which owns the Paytm brand, on Wednesday said it will sell entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for ₹2,048 crore. Read more
- August 22, 2024 07:44
Stock market live updates: NAZARA TECH INFUSES GBP 4.2M AND EXTENDS GBP 16.9M (183 CR RUPEES) LOAN TO UNIT NAZARA UK FOR STRATEGIC ACQUISITION IN GAMING SECTOR
- August 22, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates: HUDCO SAYS MOU BETWEEN HUDCO AND YEIDA || PACT TO EXTEND FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR LOANS TO PROJECTS ON SIDES OF YAMUNA EXPRESSWAY
- August 22, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates: KILBURN ENGINEERING: CO PROPOSES TO ACQUIRE MONGA STRAYFIELD FOR 1.23B RUPEES
- August 22, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates: INVESTMENT TRUST OF INDIA SAYS NSE HAS RETURNED THE DEMERGER APPLICATION OF ‘NON-LENDING BUSINESS UNDERTAKING
INVESTMENT TRUST OF INDIA SAYS NSE HAS RETURNED THE DEMERGER APPLICATION OF ‘NON-LENDING BUSINESS UNDERTAKING’ TO THE COMPANY STATING TO REFILE THE APPLICATION POST OBTAINING THE REQUISITE IN-PRINCIPLE APPROVAL FROM VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS OF SEBI
- August 22, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates: Zenith Drugs completes construction of plant in Indore
COMPANY COMPLETES CONSTRUCTION OF NEW PLANT IN INDORE; WILL COMMENCE PRODUCTIONS OF TABLETS, LIQUID ORAL FORMULATIONS IN SEPT || CO SAYS NEW PLANT REPRESENTS A MAJOR INVESTMENT IN OUR FUTURE, ENABLING US TO MEET THE GROWING DEMAND FOR OUR PRODUCTS WITH ENHANCED EFFICIENCY AND QUALITY
- August 22, 2024 07:19
Stock market live updates: GMR AIRPORTS INFRA has RECEIVED LOA FROM DELHI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TO DEVELOP, OPERATE, MANAGE AND MAINTAIN DUTY-FREE OUTLETS AT IGI AIRPORT, NEW DELHI
- August 22, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 22-August-2024
* AARTIIND
* ABFRL
* BALRAMCHIN
* BSOFT
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* LICHSGFIN
* NATIONALUM
* PEL
* SUNTV
- August 22, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar – 22.08.2024
10.30 INDIA HSBC Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 58.0 versus Previous: 58.1)
13.00 EURO German Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 45.7 versus Previous: 45.8)
14.00 U.K. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 52.1 versus Previous: 52.1)
18.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 233K versus Previous: 227K)
19.15 U.S. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.8 versus Previous: 49.6)
19.30 U.S. Existing Home Sales (Expected: 3.92M versus Previous: 3.89M)
- August 22, 2024 07:17
Stock market live updates: FED MINUTES
THE VAST MAJORITY OF PARTICIPANTS SAID IT WOULD LIKELY BE APPROPRIATE TO EASE POLICY AT THE NEXT MEETING IF DATA CONTINUED TO COME IN AS EXPECTED, MINUTES SHOW.
SEVERAL PARTICIPANTS SAID RECENT PROGRESS ON INFLATION AND INCREASES IN THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE PROVIDED A PLAUSIBLE CASE FOR A 25-BASIS-POINT RATE CUT AT JULY’S MEETING OR THAT THEY COULD HAVE SUPPORTED SUCH A MOVE.
PARTICIPANTS VIEWED THE INCOMING DATA AS ENHANCING THEIR CONFIDENCE THAT INFLATION WAS MOVING TOWARD 2% OBJECTIVE.
THE MAJORITY OF PARTICIPANTS SAID RISKS TO EMPLOYMENT GOAL HAD INCREASED; MANY NOTED RISKS TO INFLATION GOAL HAD DECREASED.
(AS PER BOND MARKET INDICATIONS, POLICY REVERSAL POSSIBILITY FROM SEPTEMBER)
- August 22, 2024 07:17
Stock market live updates: E2E Networks board approves preferential issue worth over ₹420 crore at ₹1695 a share
The E2E Networks board has approved a preferential issue worth over ₹420 crore at ₹1695 a share. Allottees include Ashish Kacholia, Gauri Khan Family Trust, Nav Cap Fund, Madhuri S. Dixit
- August 22, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates: Servotech Power bags contract to build 12 EV charging stations for Kerala Government
- August 22, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates: SUN PHARMA: PHARMAZZ INC. AND SUN PHARMA have ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH SUN PHARMA WILL INVEST UP TO $15M IN PHARMAZZ, INC.
- August 22, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates: MUTHOOT CAPITAL SERVICES BOARD MEETING ON AUG 24 CONSIDER AND APPROVE ISSUANCE OF NON-CONVEIBLE DEBENTURES UPTO RS. 50 CRORES ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS
- August 22, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates: PROCTER & GAMBLE HEALTH
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 167.8M RUPEES VS 298.2M (YOY); 465.6M (QOQ)
PROCTER & GAMBLE HEALTH: Q1 REVENUE 2.84B RUPEES VS 3.01B (YOY); 2.52B (QOQ)
PROCTER & GAMBLE HEALTH: Q1 EBITDA 482.5M RUPEES VS 453.4M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 17% VS 15.05% (YOY)
- August 22, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
21 August 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 117623.75 + 9515.47 Total : 127139.22
F&O Volume: 528866.84 + 296911.8 Total : 825778.64
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -799.74
(16888.07 - 17687.81)
DII: NET BUY: +3097.45
(13299.53 - 10202.08)
- August 22, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates today: Franklin Templeton India makes a debt fund comeback: Should you invest in its ultra short duration NFO?
For the better part of the decade leading up to 2020, most of Franklin Templeton's debt funds were chart toppers across categories. Of course, in April 2020, all the good news faded with the forced winding up of six bond schemes – one of them being the top-deck performer ultra short bond fund. Read more
- August 22, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: Coal India’s net financial impact could be over ₹6,000 crore, Chairman says on SC verdict on mining taxes
State-run miner Coal India expects the net financial impact of the Supreme Court’s ruling on mining taxes on the company to be over ₹6,000 crore as it is hopeful of recovering over 70 per cent of its liabilities from its customers with whom the company has long-term fuel supply agreements (FSAs). Read more
- August 22, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: Interarch Building IPO subscribed 93 times
The IPO of Interarch Building Products closed on a high note with overall subscription figures of 93.46 times, as institutional investors pumped in money on the last day of the issue closing on Wednesday. Read more
- August 22, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Allcargo Logistics (₹67.21)
The stock of Allcargo Logistics has largely charted a sideways trend since April 2023. Barring a brief rally above ₹78 a couple of times in 2024, the scrip has traded within the ₹60 and ₹78 band. Since July, the share price has moved in a narrower range of ₹60-65. Read more
- August 22, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates today: Today’s stock recommendation: Allcargo Logistics (Buy)
- August 22, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates: Nippon India MF launches Nifty 500 Equal Weight Index Fund
Nippon Life India Asset Management has launched one-of-its-kind passive fund tracking Nifty 500 Equal Weight Index Fund. The fund will invest 0.20 per cent across 500 stocks that constitute the index. Read more
- August 22, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates today: Jairam Ramesh calls out CCI’s alleged leniency towards Adani Group
In a post on platform ‘X’ , Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the Competition Commission of India (CCI) of favouring Adani Group, by approving their acquisitions and allowing the creation of monopolies in critical sectors. Read more
- August 22, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates: Passive funds gaining ground, assets swell past ₹10 lakh cr
Passive investment has been gaining ground as most of the actively managed funds are unable to beat their benchmark indices. The passive funds asset has grown to ₹10.2 lakh crore accounting for 17 per cent of the total market share, while AUM of active funds were at ₹51 lakh crore as of June-end. Read more
- August 22, 2024 06:37
Stock market live updates today: NSE diktat on client referrals spooks brokers Updated - August 21, 2024 at 08:35 PM. | Mumbai
A recent circular by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) mandating persons that refer clients to trading members to be appointed as authorised persons (APs) has sent brokers in a tizzy. Read more
