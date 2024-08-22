Stock market live updates: Nifty expected to open in the green; market awaits Fed chief’s speech

August 22, 2024 08:12

UBS on Shyam Metaliks: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1200/Sh (Positive)

Jefferies on Indigo: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 5225/Sh (Positive)

CLSA on Vedanta: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 520/Sh (Positive)

Jefferies on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 335/Sh (Positive)

Nomura on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 280/Sh (Positive)

Elara on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 320/Sh (Positive)

Bernstein on Zomato: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 275/Sh (Positive)

UBS on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 320/Sh (Positive)

Nuvama on Home Decor: Venus Pipes, Somany Ceramics and APL Apollo as the top picks in the sector. (Positive)

Jefferies on Hotels: RevPAR growth for Indian Hotel industry rebounded in July to 16% YoY vs muted Q1 (Positive)

Emkay on Union Bank: Maintain Reduce on Bank, cut target price at Rs 130/Sh (Neutral)

Citi on PayTM: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 440/Sh (Neutral)

Emkay on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 270/Sh (Neutral)

BofA on Maruti: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 14200/Sh (Neutral)