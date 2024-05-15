BSE Sensex declined by 105.38 pts or 0.14 per cent to trade at 72,999.23 as of 12.31 pm, and Nifty 50 traded at 22,212.05, down by 5.80 pts or 0.03 per cent.

Majority of the sectoral indices continued to trade positive. Nifty PSU Bank was up 1.67 per cent at 7,178.00. Nifty auto slipped 0.52 per cent at 22,755.20.

The stocks that emerged as top gainers on the NSE as of 12.27 were Cipla (3.88 per cent higher), Coal India (3.39%), NTPC (1.29%), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (1.27%), and M&M (1.22%). Meanwhile, the major losers were Eicher Motors (-2.44%), Bajaj Auto (-1.31%), Sun Pharma (-1.31%), HDFC Bank (-1.27%), and Tata Motors (-1.16%).

On the BSE, 3,813 were traded as of 12.34 pm of which 2,303 of them advanced, 1,374 declined and 136 remained unchanged. The number of stocks that hit a 52-week high was 163 and those that hit a 52-week low were 21.

In addition, 277 stocks traded in the upper circuit and 155 in the lower circuit.

The major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE include Siemens, CG Power, V-Guard, Hitachi Energy, and Oberoi Realty.

Oil India board may consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares at its meeting on May 20, 2024.

LIC stock surged 4.39 per cent to trade at ₹971.90 as of 12.43 pm on the NSE, after SEBI granted additional time of three years to achieve 10 per cent public shareholding, within a period of five years from the date of listing.