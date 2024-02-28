Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 28 February 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- February 28, 2024 16:11
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty tumble over 1% due to selling in Reliance, bank stocks
Benchmark Sensex tanked more than 1 per cent while Nifty declined below the 22,000 level on Wednesday pulled down by selling in heavyweight Reliance Industries and bank stocks amid weak global market trends.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 790.34 points or 1.08 per cent to settle at 72,304.88. During the day, it tanked 872.93 points or 1.19 per cent to a low of 72,222.29.
The Nifty slumped 247.20 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 21,951.15.
Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Wipro, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement were the biggest laggards.
Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.
- February 28, 2024 16:08
Currency market today: Rupee falls 3 paise to settle at 82.92 against US dollar
The rupee declined by 3 paise to settle at 82.92 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking bearish equity markets and foreign fund outflow amid increased month-end demand for the American currency.
Forex analysts said that softening crude oil prices provided a cushion to the Indian currency which was weighed down by a stronger dollar.
- February 28, 2024 15:44
Stock Market Live Today: Rudra Gas Enterprise has received two orders from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited amounting to ₹9.96 crore
- February 28, 2024 15:43
Stock Market Live Today: IntellectAI Design Arena unveils new technology, shares up
Intellect Design Arena Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.42 per cent, after the company reported that IntellectAI, the Insurtech and Wealthtech brand of the company, unveiled a technology that processes loss runs instantly and accurately, with greater than 95 per cent accuracy, and without any human intervention.
The shares advanced 1.15 per cent to close at ₹1,070 on the BSE.
- February 28, 2024 15:41
Stock Market Live Today: Veefin Solutions partners with FinnUp to enhance digital lending for SMEs
Veefin Solutions Ltd announced its collaboration with FinnUp, a multi-lender platform, to enhance the digital lending experience for SMEs and corporates.
However, the company’s shares fell 4.73 per cent to close at ₹351.10 on the BSE.
- February 28, 2024 15:34
Stock Market Live Today: SpiceJet and AerCap settle ₹250-crore dispute
SpiceJet Ltd. and Celestial Aviation, a subsidiary of AerCap, reached a settlement to settle their $29.9 million (₹250 crore) dispute through amicable negotiations, avoiding litigation.
The shares of SpiceJet were down by 2.48 per cent to ₹64.58 at 3.17 p.m. on the BSE.
- February 28, 2024 15:31
Stock Market Live Updates: Alkem obtains USFDA EIR for Mandva API facility
Alkem Laboratories informed that the company has received USFDA’s Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) following the inspection at the API manufacturing facility of the company at Mandva.
The inspection has been classified as voluntary action indicated (VAI).
Alkem Laboratories stock trade at ₹4,999.65 on the NSE, down by 0.88%.
- February 28, 2024 15:29
Stock Market Live Today: SBI Cards board approves ₹750 crore NCD allotment
SBI Cards and Payment Services board has approved the allotment of 750 NCDs aggregating to ₹750 crore on private placement basis.
Shares trade at ₹730.10 on the NSE, down by 0.23%.
- February 28, 2024 15:27
Stock Market Live Today: ZEEL stock declines 5.35% on the NSE, trading at ₹163.80
- February 28, 2024 15:25
Stock market Live Today: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers:
Infosys (0.84%), TCS (0.64%), Hindustan Unilever (0.59%), HDFC Life (0.24%), Bharti Airtel (0.07%)
Major losers:
Power Grid (-4.27%), Apollo Hospitals (-3.68%), Bajaj Auto (-3.42%), Eicher Motors (-3.22%), Maruti (-2.94%)
- February 28, 2024 15:24
Stock Market Live Updates: 891 stocks advance, while 2,919 decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on Feb 28, 2024, were 891 against 2,919 stocks that declined; 89 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,899. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 251, and those that hit a 52-week low was 43.
- February 28, 2024 15:23
Stock Market Live Updates: Here are major losers of nifty realty stocks
Major losers of nifty realty stocks:
- Sobha (-5.34%)
- Godrej Properties (-4.74%)
- Swan Energy (-3.74%)
- Oberoir Realty (-3.71%)
- Brigade (-3.07%)
- February 28, 2024 15:01
Stock Market Live Today: Maruti Suzuki India wins High Court appeal; Stock declines
Maruti Suzuki India informed the exchanges that the company has received favourable order from High Court of Punjab and Haryana for dismissing appeal filed by Central Excise Department for denial of input service credit to Company.
Maruti Suzuki stock trades at ₹11,210.25 on the NSE, down by 2.53%.
- February 28, 2024 14:57
Stock Market Live Today: LTIMindtree partners with IBM; Stock dips 0.63%
LTIMindtree collaborates with IBM to boost quantum innovation ecosystem. LTIMindtree’s NSE stock price stands at ₹5,408.35, declining by 0.63%.
- February 28, 2024 14:18
Stock Market Live Today: IL&FS Transportation Networks sells KSFL equity stake
IL&FS Transportation Networks has engaged in a share purchase agreement with an unincorporated consortium headed by Premier International Convention Centre & Hotel, a partnership firm. This agreement pertains to the sale and transfer of the company’s complete equity stake in Karyavottam Sports Facilities Limited (KSFL), a wholly owned subsidiary of IL&FS Transportation Networks.
- February 28, 2024 13:39
Stock market updates today: $3-bn debt reduction plan for Vedanta Resources
Vedanta plans a $3-billion debt reduction at holding company level (Vedanta Resources) by FY27 through brand fees and dividends from subsidiaries and no additional debt for Vedanta Ltd. It is also likely to monetise its steel and iron ore assets, while the promoters are not averse to bringing down their stake in Vedanta Ltd to generate more cash. Read more
- February 28, 2024 13:36
Stock market updates today: Vodafone Idea stock tumbles 12.93% on the NSE, trading at ₹13.80.
- February 28, 2024 13:21
Stock market updates today: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE:
Poddar Pigments (11.78%)
Dhruv Consultancy Services (10%)
Juniper Hotels (10%)
V-Guard Industries (3.88%)
Aster DM Healthcare (2.54%)
- February 28, 2024 13:07
Stock market updates today: Sensex tumbles by 668.59 pts or 0.91% to trade at 72,426.63 as of 1.01 pm, Nifty 50 trades at 21,983.80, down by 214.55 pts or 0.97%.
- February 28, 2024 13:06
Stock market updates today: Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd has entered into a joint-venture agreement with Recall, a proprietorship firm situated at Kolkata
- February 28, 2024 13:05
Stock market updates today: Nifty IT stocks trading in green: TCS (0.75%), Infosys (0.41%), Tech Mahindra (0.23%)
- February 28, 2024 12:59
Stock market updates today: Bajaj Healthcare inks agreements with UK/EU-based customers for supply of 15 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd has entered into a CDMO agreement with UK/EU-based customers for the supply of 15 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The Bajaj Healthcare stock has jumped 8.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹349.80.
- February 28, 2024 12:56
Stock market updates today: KP Energy commissions 25.2MW Wind Power Project
KP Energy has commissioned a further 25.2MW (Phase-VI) ISTS connected Wind Power Project comprising 12 numbers of WTGs of 2.1MW each at Sidhpur site in Devbhoomi Dwarka. This Phase-VI commissioning is part of the 250.8MW ISTS connected Wind Power Project capacity awarded to Apraava Energy Private Ltd by Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) under Tranche-VIII bidding.
The KP Energy stock slumps 4.99% on the BSE, trading at ₹407.05.
- February 28, 2024 12:53
Stock market updates today: Veefin Solutions announces addition of ‘FinnUp,’ a multi-lender platform, Veefin Solutions stock falls on the BSE
- February 28, 2024 12:51
Stock market updates today: Aster DM Healthcare arm acquires 20.40% stake in Aasraya Healthcare LLP Aster DM Healthcare stock rises by 2.94% on the NSE, trading at ₹488.05.
Dr. Ramesh Cardiac and Multispecialty Hospital Private Ltd (DRCMHPL), a subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, has acquired 20.40% stake in Aasraya Healthcare LLP.
Aster DM Healthcare stock rises by 2.94% on the NSE, trading at ₹488.05.
- February 28, 2024 12:49
Stock market updates today: Intellect Design Arena releases IntellectAI brand powered by Gen AI, stock trades up on NSE
IntellectAI, brand of Intellect Design Arena, has announced the release of no touch loss run extraction technology powered by Gen AI and built on Intellect’s eMACH.ai architecture.
Intellect Design Arena stock trades at 1,065.70 on the NSE, up by 0.66%.
- February 28, 2024 12:46
Stock market updates today: NMDC on Kirandul incident
On Tuesday afternoon, a tragic incident was reported at a construction site in the Kirandul Complex of NMDC wherein 4 lives were lost due to the collapse of rock formations on the hillside. An unpredictable collapse of strata from a 15-meter high and 70-meter long rock formation landed on the workers on the construction site at Screening Plant III.
NMDC is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. The NMDC stock traded at 225 on the BSE, down by 0.07%.
- February 28, 2024 12:33
Stock market updates today: Indus Towers to challenge penalty order from National Faceless Penalty Centre
Indus Towers has received an order from National Faceless Penalty Centre levying penalty of ₹36,65,422, on account of under reporting of income.
The Company will challenge the order at appellate authority, it said in a regulatory filing.
Stock trades at ₹239.35 on the NSE, down by 0.37%.
- February 28, 2024 12:31
Stock market updates today: Balaxi Pharmaceuticals approves proposal for sub-division/ split of equity shares of the company
Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd has approved the proposal for sub-division/ split of equity shares of the company, 1 equity share having face value of ₹10 each be sub-divided into 5 equity shares having face value of ₹2 each, subject to regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the company.
Balaxi Pharmaceuticals stock rose by 1.25% on the NSE, trading at ₹627.70.
- February 28, 2024 12:28
Stock market updates today: Ahluwalia stock trade down on NSE
Ahluwalia Contracts (India), which executed Common Wealth Games Village Project awarded by Emaar MGF Construction Pvt. Ltd, has told the exchange that certain grievances had arisen between the parties which had resulted in the invocation of arbitration proceedings. Both parties had filed application for mutual settlement before the presiding Arbitration. The tribunal has passed consent award in terms of settlement between the parties in favour of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.
The Ahluwalia stock trade at 1,182.80 on the NSE, down by 1.22%.
- February 28, 2024 12:25
Stock market updates today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock trades at ₹2,144.15 on the NSE, higher by 2.47%.
- February 28, 2024 12:25
Stock market updates today: NCLT approves reduction of share capital of KBK Chem-Engineering
Shree Renuka Sugars said NCLT Mumbai has approved the reduction of share capital of KBK Chem-Engineering Private Limited (“KBK”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, for reducing an amount of ₹1088.55 million out of the balance standing to the credit of Securities Premium Account of KBK as on 31st December 2022, for writing off the equivalent amount of deficit in the statement of Profit and Loss Account of KBK.
- February 28, 2024 12:21
Stock market updates today: Ramco Systems aviation Suite goes live at Malaysian company
Global aviation software provider Ramco Systems has gone live with its Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 at HAS International Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia’s leading provider of offshore helicopter services for the oil and gas sector.
Ramco Aviation Suite V5.9 enables HAS International to streamline their CAMO operations, track flights and Power-by-the-Hour (PBH). In addition, with its digital enablers, Ramco will also facilitate operational efficiencies for HAS International.
Ramco Systems stock rises by 2.61% on the NSE, trading at ₹314.60.
- February 28, 2024 12:17
Stock market updates today: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 noon:
Major gainers: HDFC Life (1.07%), TCS (0.82%), Infosys (0.63%), Hindustan Unilever (0.20%), Bharti Airtel (0.05%)
Major losers: Bajaj Auto (-3.33%), Apollo Hospitals (-2.65%), Power Grid (-2.48%), Maruti (-2.22%), BPCL (-1.98%)
- February 28, 2024 12:16
Stock market updates today: BSE snapshot at 12 noon
While 842 stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on Feb 28, 2024, 2,857 stocks declined; 105 stocks remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,804. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 232, and those that hit a 52-week low was 27.
- February 28, 2024 12:14
Stock market updates today: UBS says it expects 15-20% churn in Paytm’s merchants, customers and devices in Q4 over Q3 levels
UBS says it expects 15-20% churn in Paytm’s merchants, customers and devices in Q4 over Q3 levels, along with a c60% QoQ decline in loan origination. “We also expect FY25 to be weak and bake in a 2% revenue decline, due to wallet business loss and only gradual normalisation in payments and loan origination businesses. We expect Paytm to increase its marketing spend to win back lost customers, resulting in elevated EBITDA losses in FY25, which drives our EPS cuts. We maintain Neutral and cut our price target to Rs510 from Rs650. This implies 2.4x EV to FY25E sales–a 70% discount to Indian internet peers (vs 41% two-year average)–justified, in our view, given its lower growth/margin profile and weakened sentiment after RBI action. Re-rating will depend on execution, although our thesis in initiation note of large re-rating potential is unlikely to play out in the near term.”
- February 28, 2024 11:51
Stock market updates today: Anupam Rasayan subsidiary registered in Delaware
Anupam Rasayan India has said a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company named Anupam USA, LLC has been registered in Delaware, US. Shares trade at ₹951 on the NSE, down by 0.21%.
- February 28, 2024 11:47
Stock market updates today: Major losers among Nifty PSU Bank stocks:Union Bank (-4.41%), Central Bank of India (-3.24%), Canara Bank(-3.13%), UCO Bank (-3%)
- February 28, 2024 11:46
Stock market live updates: Anuh Pharma receives approval from EDQM for anti-malarial drug, stock falls on BSE
Anuh Pharma Ltd. has received approval from EDQM for CEP of Sulfadoxine API, which is an anti-malarial drug. Anuh Pharma stock falls 2.57% on the BSE, trading at ₹207.
- February 28, 2024 11:43
Stock market live updates: Exicom Tele Systems IPO subscribed 14.22 times
Exicom Tele Systems IPO has been subscribed 14.22 times as of 11.30 am on Feb 28, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.74 times, NII 27.36 times, and retail 39.03 times. Issue closes tomorrow.
- February 28, 2024 11:36
Stock Market Live Today: Platinum Industries IPO oversubscribed 12.06x
By 11:24 am on February 28, 2024, the Platinum Industries IPO had garnered subscriptions 12.06 times over. The QIB portion saw 0.08 times subscriptions, while NII and retail portions were oversubscribed 20.54 times and 15.26 times, respectively. The IPO is set to close tomorrow.
- February 28, 2024 11:17
Stock Market Live Today: Sensex falls 0.59%, Nifty down 0.57%
Sensex declined by 432.73 pts or 0.59% to trade at 72,662.49 as of 11.14 am, Nifty 50 traded at 22,071.60, down by 126.75 pts or 0.57%.
- February 28, 2024 11:16
Stock Market Live Today: Bharti Airtel adopts recycled SIMs, stock rises
Bharti Airtel, collaborating with IDEMIA Secure Transactions, has transitioned to using recycled PVC SIM cards. Bharti Airtel’s stock trades at ₹1,129.40 on the NSE, marking a 0.17% increase.
- February 28, 2024 11:08
Stock market updates today: NCLT approved resolution plan of IndusInd International Holdings to acquire bankrupt Reliance Capital
- February 28, 2024 11:06
Stock market live updates: Major gainers and losers on the BSE at 11am
Major gainers: Jindal Worldwide (9.49%), Rainbow (7.52%), Vguard (4.64%), Venus Pipes (4.48%), Aegis Logistics (3.96%)
Major losers: Vodafone Idea (-9.39%), Infibeam (-7.31%), Patel Engineering (-5.69%), JKIL (-5.23%), Wockpharma (-5.19%)
- February 28, 2024 11:03
Stock market updates today: 94% Indian companies to enhance employees’ skills and abilities in 2024: Report
At least 94 per cent of companies in India plan to enhance their employees’ skills and abilities this year, as AI continues to reshape the world of work, according to a report by LinkedIn.
According to the report, upskilling employees, aligning learning programs to business goals, and creating a culture of learning are the top three focus areas for India’s Learning & Development (L&D) professionals in 2024. Read more
- February 28, 2024 10:57
Stock market updates today: Nifty prediction today — Feb 28, 2024: Intraday movement uncertain; buy on a break of 22,230
Nifty 50 opened slightly higher today at 22,214 as against yesterday’s close of 22,198. The index has now inched up by nearly 0.15 per cent to 22,230 after the initial hour of trade. Read more
- February 28, 2024 10:53
stock market updates today: IPO screener: Bharat Highways InvIT opens today at ₹98-100 price band
The ₹2,500-crore initial public offering of Bharat Highways InvIT will open for subscription today and conclude on March 1. The price band has been fixed at ₹98-100 per unit and the market lot is 150 units. Read more
- February 28, 2024 10:44
Stock market updates today: Idea Vodafone Cellular down 8 per cent at Rs 15 a share. The company on Tuesday said it would raise Rs 40,000 crore in equity and debt
- February 28, 2024 10:43
Stock market updates today: Post-listing view of Juniper Hotels from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd
Juniper Hotels, the high-end hotel developer known for its Hyatt-affiliated chains, witnessed a flat debut on the stock market, listing at Rs 365 per share—a mere 1.39% premium over its issue price of Rs 360. This performance aligns with pre-listing expectations, which were tempered by muted investor enthusiasm and a lack of significant gray market premium (GMP).
The saturated hospitality sector raises concerns about Juniper’s ability to maintain its market share amidst fierce competition. While Juniper boasts a well-established presence, its recent financial performance has not been particularly strong, potentially deterring investors.
Thus, considering all these factors, a cautious approach is crucial for investors.
- February 28, 2024 10:42
Stock market updates today: RateGain Travel Technologies ties up with FLYR, an AI-powered travel technology provider, stock down on NSE
RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd has announced a global partnership with FLYR, an AI-powered travel technology provider. The partnership brings together RateGain’s channel management and distribution solutions, with FLYR’s AI-powered Revenue Optimization System (RMS) to help hotels improve their revenue.
RateGain stock traded at ₹829.95 on the NSE, down by 0.33%.
- February 28, 2024 10:39
Stock market updates today: Paisalo Digital stock trades down on NSE
Paisalo Digital stock trades at ₹164.65 on the NSE, down by 2.23%. The company had received sanction and disbursement of ₹200 crore from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd for onward lending to E-Mobility Sector.
The stock hit a 52-week high yesterday at ₹175.
- February 28, 2024 10:27
Stock market updates today: Nifty maintains flat trajectory, Sensex edges slightly higher
NSE Nifty traded flat, up 0.1 per cent or 2.95 points at 22,199.29, while the BSE Sensex was at 73,085 up by 0.03 per cent or 20 points.
Of a total of 3,166 stocks that were actively traded, 1,706 advanced, while 1,349 declined and 111 stocks remained unchanged, where 128 stocks hit a 52-week high and 14 stocks hit a 52-week low at 9.30 am on Wednesday. Read more
- February 28, 2024 10:16
Stock market updates today: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock trades down on NSE
Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock traded at ₹172.55 on the NSE, down by 0.29%. The company’s board expanded the scope of the independent advisory panel to include investigation assessment.
- February 28, 2024 10:14
Stock market updates today: Prospect Commodities obtain trademark registration of dry fruit brand “DRIFRUTZ”, shares up on BSE
Prospect Commodities Ltd has recently obtained trademark registration of its dry fruit brand “DRIFRUTZ”. Shares of Prospect Commodities trade at ₹98 on the BSE, up by 0.22%.
- February 28, 2024 10:06
Stock market updates today: Juniper Hotels listing on NSE
- February 28, 2024 10:05
Stock market updates today: Patanjali Foods stock falls 1.85% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,592.75
- February 28, 2024 10:04
Stock market updates today: Paytm stock declines 4.05% on the NSE to trade at ₹410.25
- February 28, 2024 10:03
Stock market updates today: Benchmark indices trade flat. BSE Sensex at 73,122.88, up 27.66 pts or 0.04 per cent as of 9.52 am, Nifty at 22,206.85, up 8.5 pts or 0.04 per cent.
- February 28, 2024 10:01
Stock market updates today: Tata Motors stock has hit a 52-week high at ₹976 on the NSE today. Currently trades at ₹973.65, higher by 1.14%.
- February 28, 2024 10:00
Stock market updates today: Dvara Money ties up with Jana Small Finance Bank
Dvara Money, a fin-tech platform, has announced a partnership with Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. The collaboration is set to combine DM’s Spark Money platform with the technological capabilities of Jana SFB.
Jana Small Finance Bank stock traded at ₹452.90 on the NSE, down by 0.32%
- February 28, 2024 09:58
Stock market updates today: Corporate actions
Juniper Hotels is set to debut on the bourses on February 28. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs. 360 per share.
Clearing Price of Rs 105.50 fixed for Non Retail portion int he OFS Issue of Andhra Cements Ltd
Remsons Industries has approved sub-division / split of the Company’s Equity Shares - 1 Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/-each, subject to regulatory / statutory approvals, as may be required.
Sunrise Efficient Marketing has recommended the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 [ i.e., 1 bonus equity shares for every 2 equity shares held subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Dividend
28-Feb-24
SOUTHWEST: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.25
29-Feb-24
BTML: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.50
JWL: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.30
BIRLAPREC: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.05
06-Mar-24
DCMSHRIRAM: Interim Dividend
MARICO: Interim Dividend
IPO
Platinum Industries: Open: 27-Feb-24; Close: 29-Feb-24
Exicom Tele-Systems: Open: 27-Feb-24; Close: 29-Feb-24
Bharat Highways InvIT: Open: 28-Feb-24; Close: 01-Mar-24
Buyback
Bajaj Auto: Ex-Date: 29-Feb-24
Garware Technical Fibres: Ex-Date: 12-Mar-24
Orbit Exports: Open: 20-Feb-24; Close: 26-Feb-24
Bonus
Fiem Industries: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 28-Feb-24
Gujarat Ambuja Exports: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 08-Mar-24
Paisalo Digital: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 20-Mar-24
Stock Split
Tiger Logistics: Stock Split From Rs. 10/- to Rs. 1/-; Ex-Date: 04-Mar-24
Manorama Industries: Stock Split From Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/-; Ex-Date: 08-Mar-24
Right Issue
Affordable Robotic: Open: 26-Feb-24; Close: 07-Mar-24
South Indian Bank: Open: 06-Mar-24; Close: 20-Mar-24
Open Offer
Glenmark Life Sciences: Open: 15-Feb-24; Close: 29-Feb-24
- February 28, 2024 09:57
Stock market updates today: South Indian Bank rights issue
Announces Rs 1,151 crore rights issue.
RIGHT ISSUE PRICE- Rs 22 per share
Rights ratio: 1 share for every 4 shares held
Record date: Feb 27
Issue opens March 6, closes March 20
- February 28, 2024 09:56
Stock market updates today: Remedium Lifecare receives ₹169-crore export order from Pharmyka General Trading, stock falls on BSE
- February 28, 2024 09:54
Stock market updates today: EaseMyTrip ties up with Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services for travel and expense management solutions, Easy Trip Planners stock up on NSE
EaseMyTrip has announced a partnership with Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, a SaaS FinTech player that provides spend management products and solutions to corporates, to deliver integrated travel and expense management solutions.
The Easy Trip Planners stock rose 2.97% on the NSE, trading at ₹50.35. Meanwhile, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean stock declined 1.53% on the NSE, trading at ₹324.75.
- February 28, 2024 09:39
Stock market updates today: Vodafone Idea stock declined by 1.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹15.65. The board had approved equity fund raise of up to ₹20,000 crore
- February 28, 2024 09:35
Stock market updates today: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 9.30 am
Major gainers: Tata Motors (1.17%), Bharti Airtel (1.13%), Tata Consumers (0.66%), SBI (0.53%), Hindalco (0.51%)
Major losers: Apollo Hospitals (-1.46%), Asian Paints (-1.18%), Ultratech Cement (-0.83%), Wipro (-0.78%), BPCL (-0.74%)
- February 28, 2024 09:28
Stock market updates today: Prabhudas Lilladher on Nifty outlook
Nifty as on now taking support near the 22100 zone has picked up gradually with some volatility witnessed and ended the session near 22200 zone with bias once again improving and anticipating for further rise in this week. As mentioned earlier, with the overall bias maintained strong, the index is expected to carry on with positive move for next targets of 22400 and 22800 levels anticipated in the coming days. The support for the day is seen at 22100 level while the resistance would be seen at 22400.
BankNifty took support near 46350 zone during the intraday session and ended on a flat note near 46600 level with near-term support maintained near the 50EMA level of 46200 zone and would need to breach above the 47300 band to trigger for fresh upward move. BankNifty would have the daily range of 46300-47000 levels.
- February 28, 2024 09:27
Stock market updates today: Gensol Electric Vehicles gets certification and approval for its electric vehicle
Gensol Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Gensol Engineering Ltd., has received the certification and approval for its electric vehicle from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). The Gensol Engineering stock rose 3.32% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,230.
- February 28, 2024 09:25
Stock market updates today: IPO screener: Platinum Industries issue attracts HNIs, retail investors
The ₹235.32-crore initial public offering of Platinum Industries received a strong response from retail investors and high networth investors on Day 1. The IPO is priced at ₹162-171 a share and the market lot is 87 shares.
The IPO, which received bids for 7.74 crore shares, against 96.33 lakh shares (net off anchor portion), was subscribed over 8 times. Read more
- February 28, 2024 09:13
Strock market updates today: Chemplast Sanmar’s Paste PVC facility at Cuddalore commences commercial production on Tuesday, February 27, 2024
- February 28, 2024 09:08
Stock market updates today: Jefferies on Bharti Airtel Buy, TP Rs 1300
Analysis of TRAI data suggests that Bharti Hexacom is favorably placed as:
(1) its markets have historically grown 3-5 ppts faster vs. Rest of India (ROI) & their lower teledensity offers longer growth runway;
(2) it may see higher market gains given Bharti’s superior execution and VIL’s weak positioning;
(3) translation of tariff hikes into ARPU has been better here (17% ARPU Cagr vs 12% Cagr in ROI)
CLSA on Voda Idea
Sell, TP Rs 5
Board approves $2.4bn equity raise
Co has been in talks with potential investors, but fund raising is still pending
Expect financial crunch in FY26CL when annual spectrum & AGR payments will be due
Over 12M, VI has lost 120bps rev market share
Nomura on Voda Idea
Reduce, TP Rs 6.5
A change of fortunes is now on cards
VIL puts in place plans to raise up to Rs 450bn
Repair, recovery & rolling out 5G key monitorables after VIL secures funding
If VIL is able to bring in external investors, it would be a significant +ve
MS on Telecom
VIL’s BoD approved a potential fund-raise of $5.5bn, including equity/equity-linked instruments of $2.4bn.
If it closes, see current market structure continuing near term, & increasing conviction on industry being in repair phase with potential increase in tariffs
CLSA on Vedanta
Upgrade to U-P from Sell, TP raised to Rs 260 from Rs 230
Analyst day takeaways
Indicated an Ebitda target of $6bn/US$7.5bn by FY25/27 (FY24: US$5bn) through capacity expansion, backward integration & value additions (largely in aluminium, base metals & power)
With deleveraging, its capital allocation & corporate structure have been a focal point over past few years, & thus improvement in operational parameters will be key to a rerating
Jefferies on AAvas Fin
Buy, TP Rs 1900
Management meet takeaways
Mgmt indicated that multiple initiatives and completion of tech rollout should lift growth & productivity metrics.
Mgmt expects CoF to inch up in 4Q. It has hiked lending rates by 25bps w.e.f March to cushion NIMs
Focus is also on lifting mix of core lower ATS housing loans to boost yields.
Mgmt expects opex intensity to ease over next few years and lift returns.
Jefferies on Max Fin
Buy, TP Rs 1200
Max Life (81% owned by Max FS) is well-placed to deliver 17% Cagr in premium over FY24-26 as it leverages on ramp-up of agency & closer integration with Axis Bk.
Dy MD of Axis Bank now is Chairman at Max Life & 3 board members are from Axis
Clarity on norms on surrender charges are key & balanced view from regulator will likely abate concerns
See healthy VNB Cagr of 18% between FY24-26 & vals. at 1.6x FY25 P/EV are at discount to peers
- February 28, 2024 09:06
Stock market updates today: Silver slips to $22.50
Silver fell as investors anticipated a critical US inflation figure this week, which might impact the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance. Investor sentiment has remained influenced by indications of a belated start to US rate decreases due to concerns about sustained inflation. Markets expect the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged in March and May, although bets on a June rate cut remain. Traders expect around 78 basis points (bps) of rate reduction in 2024, with a 61% chance of the first quarter-point (25 bps) cut arriving in June.
Key economic data slated for release includes Prelim GDP q/q, Prelim GDP Price Index q/q, Goods Trade Balance from US Zone.
- February 28, 2024 09:06
Stock market updates today: Fund house recommendations
Jefferies on Aavas Fin: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1900/sh (Positive)
CLSA on Vedanta: Upgrade to Underperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 260/sh (Positive)
Novama on Vedanta: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 394/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Max Fin: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1200/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1380/sh (Positive)
MOSL on Dreamfolks: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 650/sh (Positive)
BofA on Infosys: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 1735/sh (Positive)
Nomura on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 6.5/sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 5/sh (Neutral)
Kotak on GAIL: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 150/sh (Neutral)
BofA on Wipro: Maintain Underperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 415/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Zomato: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 96/sh (Neutral)
MS on Indo Star: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 132/sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on HPCL: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 450/sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on BPCL: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 535/sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on IOC: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 150/sh (Neutral)
- February 28, 2024 09:05
Stock market updates today: Gold closes flat at $2032
Gold prices remained in range as investors looked to a major US inflation report and speeches from many Federal Reserve officials this week for further signals on the central bank’s interest rate path. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman reaffirmed the US central bank’s cautious approach to easing. She made it clear that she is not in a hurry to decrease interest rates, especially given inflationary threats. In January, U.S. durable goods orders fell by the most in nearly four years. Consumer confidence in the United States fell in February, as well.
Key economic data slated for release includes Prelim GDP q/q, Prelim GDP Price Index q/q, Goods Trade Balance from US Zone.
- February 28, 2024 09:03
Stock market updates today: Domestic shares set for muted start tracking Asian peers
Indian shares are set for a muted opening on Wednesday, tracking broader Asian peers ahead of key US economic data. Read more
- February 28, 2024 08:39
Stock market updates today: IPO screener: Investors make beeline for Exicom Tele-Systems
The initial public offering of Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd was subscribed over 10 times by retail investors and non-institutions (HNIs) on Day 1 of the issue opening on Tuesday. The IPO has a price range of ₹135-142 a share. Read more
- February 28, 2024 08:32
Stock market updates today: IPO Listing- Juniper Hotels Limited
Listing Date : Wednesday, February 28, 2024 (Today)
ISIN : INE696F01016
BSE : 544129‘ B’ Group
NSE : JUNIPER
NSE Series : EQ
IPO Price : ₹ 360/-
App. Min. Lot : 40 Shares
- February 28, 2024 08:32
Stock market updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 29 February 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.05
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 63.86
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 179.05
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 370.15
- February 28, 2024 08:31
Stock market updates today: Fitch Second-Party Opinion on green bond issued by Adani Green Energy Ltd
We consider the green bond, which is issued under the AGEL RG1 green finance framework dated February 2024, to align with the four core pillars of the Green Bond Principles (GBP) published by the ICMA. Our opinion is that the alignment to the ICMA principles is ‘Excellent’.
AGEL RG1 comprises three SPVs, namely, Adani Green Energy UP Ltd, Prayatna Developers Private Limited and Parampujya Solar Energy Private Limited.
Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), the parent company of the SPVs, is a pure-play renewable energy company headquartered in Ahmedabad, India. It is a publicly listed company within the Adani portfolio of companies. We consider AGEL to play an important role in the transition of India’s energy mix. Its renewable energy portfolio currently has a total locked-in capacity of around 20.4GW.
Proceeds raised from the green bond issuance will be used to refinance existing borrowings at the issuer level, which were previously used on capital expenditures related to eligible projects in the renewable energy category; specifically, 25 different solar projects across eight states in India. The projects are related to solar electricity generation facilities or wholly dedicated evacuation infrastructure for solar electricity generation facilities. We deem the projects to be eligible green projects recognised by the GBP.
We view the proposed projects to be environmentally positive and to contribute to climate change mitigation. Such projects are also eligible activities under internationally recognised taxonomies. We also consider the green bond proceeds to be channelled towards projects that are aligned with AGEL’s overall sustainability strategy and targets; however, as the proceeds are intended to be allocated to refinance existing projects or assets, the additionality generated would be less significant as compared to financing new projects.
- February 28, 2024 08:28
Stock market updates today: All-India average price down ₹7 per 50kg bag in February
Cement
Elara Securities
South India leads price fall
All-India average price down INR 7 per 50kg bag in February
Our discussions with dealers, sales executives, and C&F agents suggest the usual excitement surrounding price increases during Q4 has been absent. This can be attributed to lower-than-expected demand, increased supply and a competitive pricing trend. As a result, all-India average retail price fell INR 7 per 50kg bag MoM to INR 375 in February vs an average MoM increase of INR 5 per bag for the past three years. MoM price movement across regions was as follows: South India saw the highest price cut of INR 13/bag, followed by INR 8/bag in East India, INR 6/bag in North India, INR 5/bag in West India and INR 3/bag in Central India. On the demand side, although most pockets witnessed MoM recovery, it has been below the desired levels. Market intermediaries anticipate a more favorable demand trend in March, but any major price hike seems unlikely, due to anticipated increase in volume pressure in the upcoming weeks, driven by year-end factors
- February 28, 2024 08:26
Stock market updates today: L&T FIN.HOLDINGS: Riding retailization to deliver improved profitability
(LTFH IN, Mkt Cap USD5.1b, CMP INR169, TP INR200, 18% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal Financial
- L&T Finance (LTFH) has exhibited a strong commitment to running down its wholesale book efficiently, resulting in a notable decline to ~INR70b (~9% of the Loan mix). Concurrently, the retail mix has improved to ~91%, with broad-based growth across all its core retail segments.
- Retail Loans grew at a CAGR of ~25% with Rural Business Finance (MFI) growing at CAGR of ~26%, 2W at ~15%, Farm Equipment at ~12% and Home Loans at ~25% over FY21-9MFY24. After a period of post-COVID consolidation, LAP has resumed its growth trajectory with ~28% YoY growth
- Mr. Sudipta Roy assumed the role of CEO of LTFH effective Jan’24. He aims to leverage his expertise/relationships from his previous role at ICICI Bank to further improve credit underwriting practices and strengthen the franchise’s position
- February 28, 2024 08:04
Stock market updates today: SJVN Green Energy commissions 100 MW Raghanesda Solar Power Project located in Banaskantha, Gujarat.
SGEL has bagged a 100 MW Solar Power Project at a tariff of ₹2.64 per unit through Competitive Tariff bidding conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL). Power Purchase Agreement for the same has been signed with GUVNL for 25 years
- February 28, 2024 07:43
Stock market updates today: SBI will grow at 14–15% in FY25, says Chairman Dinesh Khara
Confident of growing ahead of the India’s GDP, Dinesh Khara, Chairman of India’s largest bank State Bank of India, said the bank is on course to record 14–15 per cent loan growth in the coming fiscal. Read more
- February 28, 2024 07:41
Stock market updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 28-FEB-2024
• ABFRL
• CANBANK
• SAIL
• ZEEL
- February 28, 2024 07:39
Stock market updates today: 5paisa Hires Aravind Tambad as Chief Growth Officer
5paisa Capital Limited, One of India’s largest digital discount brokers, has hired Aravind Tambad as Chief Growth Officer (CGO).
Prior to joining 5paisa, Aravind Tambad worked as Chief Growth Officer for Paytm Money. Tambad is a seasoned leader with over 14-years of experience in consumer and B2B marketing and growth verticals across FMCGs, e-commerce, fashion and food delivery. He has a successful track record of delivering revenue growth for large consumer brands, build high performance teams, drive sales and deliver business profitability.
Tambad has earlier worked with Uni Cards as head of growth and marketing, Swiggy as Entrepreneur in Residence, Charmboard, Myntra and Edusys. He completed his PDGM from Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata and also possess a degree in engineering.
Aravind will be based in Bengaluru and will report to Mr Narayan Gangadhar, MD & CEO of 5paisa Capital
- February 28, 2024 07:36
Stock market updates today: Stocks that will see action today: February 28, 2024
The board of Vodafone Idea has approved fund-raising of up to ₹45,000 crore through equity and debt, the telecom company said in an exchange filing on February 27. The company said it will raise ₹20,000 crore through a combination of equity or equity-linked instruments and the rest via debt. Read more
- February 28, 2024 07:07
Stock market updates today: NCLT reserves judgement on Byju’s investors ‘oppression and mismanagement’ suit
The Bengaluru Bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) reserved judgement on interim orders in the oppression and mismanagement plea filed by four investors against edtech company Byju’s. Read more
- February 28, 2024 07:06
Stock market live updates: Zee board appoints independent panel to investigate allegations against company
The Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has appointed an Independent Advisory Committee to review the allegations levelled by market regulator SEBI and other parties against the company. Read more
- February 28, 2024 07:03
Stock market updates today: Positive surprises in banks’ earnings unlikely as there is no scope for NIM expansion: Kotak Securities
Positive surprises in banks’ earnings are unlikely as there is no scope for NIM (net interest margin) expansion, while the outlook on loan growth appears to be showing signs of moderation from current levels, Kotak Securities Ltd (KSL) said in a report. Read more
- February 28, 2024 06:56
Stock market updates today: Riding the wave: Manufacturing sector to ignite M&A boom in India in 2024, says Deloitte
The momentum of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in India is expected to remain steady in 2024 and beyond, a new Deloitte report has revealed.
Despite global economic and geopolitical challenges, India’s deals market expected to remain steady, reflecting strong confidence from businesses and investors amidst a global economic slowdown, according to the latest ‘India M&A Trends 2024’report byDeloitte. Read more
- February 28, 2024 06:51
Stock market updates today: India Inc. Q3: Resilient earnings
Post the announcement of Q3 results by listed companies, CITI came up with its India Equity Strategy report. The quarterly results have beaten CITI’s estimates on all fronts, that is, revenue, EBITDA and PAT, primarily led by auto, industrials and energy sectors. Read more
- February 28, 2024 06:48
Stock market updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 28th February 2024
- February 28, 2024 06:47
Stock market updates today: Economic Calendar - 28.02.2024
19.00 U.S. Prelim GDP q/q (Expected: 3.3% versus Previous: 3.3%)
22.30 U.S FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
- February 28, 2024 06:46
Stock market updates today: Major US listed stocks result calendar 28-02-2024
TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Baidu, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Vistra Corp. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Viatris Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Liberty Media Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Liberty Media Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
TopBuild Corp. (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
EMCOR Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
NRG Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
UWM Holdings Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Salesforce, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Snowflake Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
HP Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Paramount Global (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Okta, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Nutanix, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Pure Storage, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (Post market) (Sector- Chemicals)
- February 28, 2024 06:45
Stock market updates today: Key market data
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 73095.22 (+305.09)
Nifty 50: 22198.35 (+76.30)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 49041.20 (-61.10)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 16177.70 (+44.55)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 24.99 / 3.71
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.92 / 3.89
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 25.43 / 3.93
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 29.81 / 3.99
📌 Inflow/Outflow*the *(Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (1509.16 crs) / (18197.60 Crs)
DII Activity: 2861.56 crs / 23152.06 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 15.72
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $82.28
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2038.41 = INR 62331
Silver: INR 69596
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 82.89
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 103.66
📌 10 Year Yield
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.07% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.27%
- February 28, 2024 06:43
Stock market updates today: Stock to buy today: Tata Communications (₹1,908.90): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Tata Communications. The stock has been moving up very well since the beginning of this month. The share price has risen over 4 per cent so far this month. Read more
Related Topics
