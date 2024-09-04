Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 4 September 2024.
- September 04, 2024 15:43
Stock Market Live Today: Sensex down 0.25%, Nifty falls 0.32% in today’s trade
BSE Sensex ended the day’s trade 202.80 pts or 0.25% lower at 82,352.64, and Nifty 50 fell 81.15 pts or 0.32% to 25,198.70.
- September 04, 2024 15:41
Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
Asian Paints (2.50%), Grasim (1.91%), Hindustan Unilever (1.71%), Ultratech (1.23%), Sun Pharma (1.19%)
Top losers:
Wipro (-3.06%), Coal India (-2.81%), ONGC (-2.27%), Hindalco (-1.90%), LTIMindtree (-1.15%)
- September 04, 2024 15:16
Stock market live: Heritage Foods Ltd announces a contribution of ₹1 crore each to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and Telangana State Disaster Management Authority.
- September 04, 2024 15:15
Stock market live today: Natco Pharma’s Canadian arm invests $8 million in US-based eGenesis, scrip gains 1.78 pc and is trading at Rs 1555.95.
- September 04, 2024 15:15
Stock market live news: Top gainers and losers on NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
Asian Paints (2.49%), Grasim (1.87%), Hindustan unilever (1.64%), Apollo Hospitals (1.29%), Sun Pharma (1.16%)
Top losers:
Wipro (-3.14%), Coal India (-2.93%), ONGC (-2.44%), Hindalco (-1.90%), M&M (-1.36%)
- September 04, 2024 15:04
Stock market live today: 1,826 stock advance, while 2,103 decline on BSE at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on September 4, 2024, were 1,826 against 2,103 stocks that declined, and 103 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,032. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 249, and those that hit a 52-week low was 31.
A total of 324 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 254 in the lower circuit.
- September 04, 2024 14:54
Share market today: Lupin launches Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets in US. Stock rises 1.64% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,277.10.
- September 04, 2024 14:54
Stock market today: Ashok Leyland stock slipped 0.44% on the NSE, trading at ₹249.90. The company inaugurated its new ‘Uptime Solution Centre’ at its facility in Chennai.
- September 04, 2024 14:54
Share market live today: Stock to watch: Shilpa Medicare
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. announces submission of NDA to USFDA for Oxylanthanum Carbonate for Treatment of Hyperphosphatemia in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease on Dialysis.
Unicycive has partnered with Shilpa Medicare Limited (SML) to provide end-to-end CDMO services right from development of APIs & formulation to supply of finished dosage form.
Shilpa Medicare Limited stock jumped 6.33% on the NSE, trading at ₹813.70.
- September 04, 2024 14:52
Stock market live news: Stock in focus: Rane Holdings
Rane Holdings informed regarding CCI approval for the proposed acquisition of the balance 51% equity stake of NSK Ltd., Japan in the joint venture company viz.; Rane NSK Steering Systems Private Limited.
Rane Holdings stock surged 3.60% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,097.05
- September 04, 2024 14:17
Share market today: Comments on Indian equity indices drop amid U.S. economic slowdown fears by Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist, Pace 360
The recent decline in Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, is primarily driven by concerns about a potential U.S. economic slowdown. US manufacturing data of ISM reported a rise in its manufacturing PMI to 47.2 in August from 46.8 in July. The PMI has been below the 50 levels for the fifth straight month, raising concerns about a slowdown in the US economy even if the August report indicated some improvement. A decrease in fresh orders and an increase in stockpiles indicated that manufacturing activity would be muted for some time.
This week, a tonne of US economic statistics are scheduled to be released, including figures on job openings, unemployment claims, and the much-anticipated nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. If the data is hawkish there could be a bond market sell-off which has negative implications for equities. On the other hand, dovish data may give fillip to the recession fears again causing an equity sell-off.
- September 04, 2024 14:10
Stock market today: Bright Lifecare Pvt Ltd, operating under the brand name HealthKart, has partnered with Unicommerce Esolutions. Unicommerce Esolutions stock trades flat on the BSE at ₹202.70.
- September 04, 2024 14:10
Stock market live news: RITES partners with NBCC for new consultancy and EPC contracts
RITES Ltd., a prime transport infrastructure consultancy, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NBCC (India) Ltd., a CPSE under the Ministry of Housing Development, to explore and undertake a comprehensive range of consultancy, fee-based projects, and EPC contracts from concept to commissioning.
RITES stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹653.75, and NBCC declined 1.01% to trade at ₹184.79.
- September 04, 2024 14:08
Commodity market live today: Gold futures slip on low demand
Gold prices on Wednesday declined ₹171 to ₹71,210 per 10 grams in futures trade amid weak global cues.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded lower by ₹171 or 0.24 per cent to ₹71,210 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,466 lots.
- September 04, 2024 14:03
Stock market live news: SWPE secures ₹1000.84 lakh coal exploration deal with CMPDI
South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited (SWPE) has got a Letter of Award from Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd. (CMPDI) ,a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd./ Government of India Public Sector Undertaking , Ranchi, for General Exploration of coal ( G 1 Stage ) with related activities in the states of Madhya Pradesh . The contract has been awarded by going through the tendering process .The aggregate value of contract including GST is ₹1000.84 Lakh.
South West Pinnacle stock trades flat on the BSE at ₹140.30.
- September 04, 2024 14:01
Stock market live today: Apollo Hospitals to invest ₹399.99 crore in subsidiary Apollo Healthco
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, has approved the subscription to equity shares, on a preferential basis, issued by Apollo Healthco (AHL), a material wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for a total purchase consideration of ₹399.99 crore.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock rose 1.02% on the NSE, trading at ₹6,915.
- September 04, 2024 13:51
Stock market live updates: General Insurance Corporation stock tanks 5%
General Insurance Corporation stock slumps 5.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹399.95.
The government will dilute up to 6.78 per cent stake in General Insurance Corporation (GIC Re) at a floor price of Rs 395 per share.
- September 04, 2024 13:45
Stock market live today: Motilal Oswal MF launches India’s first 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MOMF) today announced the launch of its latest new fund offer, “Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund”. This is India’s first 500 Momentum 50 Index fund. The new fund by MOAMC is an open-ended fund replicating/tracking the Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Total Return Index. The fund will offer exposure to stocks that are in the highest momentum across the large, mid, and small-cap segments of the Nifty 500 index.
The index has delivered 75.2% returns in the last 1 year & 35.9% in the past 5 years as of July 31, 2024. While Nifty 500 Momentum 50 exhibits strong performance potential, it may also experience higher volatility.
Prateek Agrawal, MD and CEO of Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd., said, “Factor investing is relatively new in India, within which momentum investing growing rapidly. As of Q1 FY25, out of a total AUM of INR 35,954 crore in factor funds, momentum funds hold the largest share at INR 10,353 crore, highlighting the rapid expansion of momentum investing in the country. This growth can largely be attributed to momentum’s ability to adapt to trending sectors, as the Nifty 500 Momentum 50 TRI captures market trends early through dynamic sector rotation. Consequently, the Nifty 500 Momentum 50 TRI has outperformed the Nifty 50 TRI in 12 of the last 19 calendar years.
The Nifty 500 Momentum 50 has strongly outperformed the Nifty 50 which can be primarily attributed to the recent rally in the mid-cap and small-cap space which show how the Index broadly captures the momentum from all the 3 segments. Overall, the Nifty500 Momentum 50 TRI has significantly outperformed the Nifty 50 TRI over the last 15 years. The index SIP returns for the Nifty 500 Momentum 50 TRI have been 82% over 1 year, 45.6% over 3 years, 41.1% over 5 years, and 27.4% over 10 years. In comparison, the Nifty 50 TRI has delivered returns of 35.8%, 21.6%, 21.5%, and 16.3% respectively, for the same period from August 1, 2014, to July 31, 2024.
Pratik Oswal, Chief of Business - Passive Funds, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd., said, “The Nifty 500 Momentum 50 TRI may remain a strong investment option due to its low-cost, rules-based, and transparent approach, its exposure to high-momentum stocks across Large, Mid, and Smallcap segments, and its potential to outperform in upward-trending markets. Since April 2005, the Nifty 500 Momentum 50 TRI has achieved an exceptional 76x growth, focusing on top-performing stocks across these segments.”
- September 04, 2024 13:35
Nifty today: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE
Morepaen Lab (12.98%), Geojit Financial (10.19%), IIFL Securities (7.53%), Media Assist (3.32%), Religare (5.69%)
- September 04, 2024 13:29
Nifty today: Top losers of Nifty PSU Bank stocks
Indian Bank (-2.65%), Canara Bank(-2.50%), Bank of Baroda (-1.93%), PNB (-1.51%), PSB (-1.47%)
- September 04, 2024 13:02
Markets Now: BSE Sensex drops 406.86 pts or 0.49% to trade at 82,148.58 as at 1 pm, and Nifty 50 fell by 144.40 pts or 0.57% to trade at 25,135.45.
- September 04, 2024 13:02
Stock market live today: Raymond shares gain 1.24% on NSE; Raymond Lifestyle to list on stock exchanges on September
Raymond shares rose 1.24% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,137.15. Following demerger, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd will be listed on the stock exchanges on September 5.
- September 04, 2024 13:01
Stock market live today: McDonald’s India (West & South) collaborates with CSIR-CFTRI to introduce multi-millet bun
McDonald’s India (West & South), operated by Westlife Foodworld, has partnered with CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), under the central Ministry of Science & Technology, to launch Multi-Millet Bun.
WESTLIFE FOODWORLD stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹824
- September 04, 2024 12:58
Stock market live today: Samvardhana Motherson to launch $715 million share sale
One of India’s largest makers of auto parts, Samvardhana Motherson International, will launch a share sale of up to $715 million this month, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters, the latest company to tap a booming stock market.
The fund-raising exercise stands to be one of India’s biggest this year, data from Dealogic shows, lagging only $1-billion share sales by Vedanta and Adani Energy in recent months.
- September 04, 2024 12:51
Stock market live today: Govt extends interest equalisation scheme for exporters till September 30
The government has extended the interest equalisation scheme on pre- and post-shipment rupee export credit for one more month till September 30 to promote the country’s outbound shipments.
The scheme, which provides exporters interest benefits, ended on August 31. In June, it was extended for two months.
- September 04, 2024 12:41
Nifty Today: Top losers of Nifty IT stocks
Wipro (-3.21%), Mphasis (-2.35%), Infosys (-1.90%), LTIMindtree (-1.90%), Coforge (-1.78%)
- September 04, 2024 12:32
Stock market live today: UPL board approves value unlocking plan for Advanta Enterprises, shares inch up 0.72%
Board of UPL Ltd has granted its in-principle approval for exploring various options available for unlocking value in Advanta Enterprises Ltd by raising funds through primary or secondary issuances of securities, by way of private placements or public offerings or any other permissible mode(s) or combination thereof.
UPL shares inched up 0.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹606.55
- September 04, 2024 12:24
Stock market live today: Interarch Building inaugurates Phase 1 of state-of-the-art plant, stock declines 1.16%
Interarch Building Products has inaugurated phase 1 of the 5” State-of-Art PEB manufacturing Plant in Attivaram, Andhra Pradesh.
Interarch Building Products stock declined 1.16% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,127.
- September 04, 2024 12:21
Stock market live today: ABB India gets GST penalty order; stock declines 1.51%
ABB India has received an order from Assistant Commissioner of State Goods & Service Tax, Bhubaneswar-Odisha, imposing a penalty under Section 73(9) of OGST/CGST Tax Act, 2017 amounting to ₹3,03,918 in relation to tax ITC Mismatch and Adjustment of GST Advances.
ABB India launches wireless home automation solutions
Stock declined 1.51% to trade at ₹7,650.95
- September 04, 2024 11:53
Stock market live today: Nifty IT and PSU bank indices fall by 1.65% and 1.46%, respectively.
- September 04, 2024 11:52
Stock market live today: High Energy Batteries faces Rs 82,800 penalty from Tamil Nadu GST Authority; stock trades 2.48% Higher on NSE
High Energy Batteries has received the intimation from Tamil Nadu State GST Authority to pay a penalty of Rs. 82,800/- due to Stock Difference during their inspection.
High Energy Batteries stock trades at ₹720 on the NSE, higher by 2.48%
- September 04, 2024 11:51
Stock market live today: HAL receives DAC approval for Dornier-228 aircraft procurement; stock rises 1.59% on NSE
HAL informed the stock exchange that Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) accorded approval for Acceptance of Necessity (AON) for procurement of Dornier-228 Aircraft.
HAL stock rises 1.59% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,908.95
- September 04, 2024 11:48
Stock in Focus: Bikaji Foods acquires 55% equity in Ariba Foods; stock rises 0.84% on NSE
Bikaji Foods International has completed the acquisition of 55% of total issued and paid-up equity share capital in Ariba Foods PVt Ltd.
Bikaji Foods International stock inched up 0.84% on the NSE, trading at ₹878.70
- September 04, 2024 11:21
IPO watch: ECOS (India) Mobility shares surge 10.31% on NSE, listed at 17% premium
ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality shares were up 10.31% on the NSE, trading at ₹430.20.
Shares were listed on the NSE at ₹390 today, at about 17% premium against issue price of ₹334.
- September 04, 2024 11:19
Stock in focus: NATCO Pharma’s Canadian arm invests $8 million in eGenesis, shares slide 0.71%
NATCO Pharma Limited announced that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, NATCO Pharma (Canada) Inc., has made an investment of US$ 8 million in eGenesis, Inc., a biotechnology company at the forefront of xenotransplantation focused on developing safe and effective humancompatible organs for transplant.
Shares slid 0.71% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,519.70
- September 04, 2024 11:18
Stock market live today: Minda Corp enters TLA agreement with Sanco Connecting Technology, stock rises 2.22%
Minda Corp has entered into a technology licensing and assistance (TLA) agreement with Sanco Connecting Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. China.
Stock rises 2.22% on the NSE, trading at ₹583.05.
- September 04, 2024 11:18
IPO Watch: Post-listing views of ECOS (India) Mobility IPO from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart
ECOS Mobility & Hospitality made a promising stock market debut, listing at Rs. 390 per share, a 16.77% gain over its issue price of Rs. 334. This positive performance was fueled by the strong investor interest in the IPO’s 64.18 times subscription and a substantial grey market premium.
While the listing was encouraging, investors should remain cautious due to the company’s mixed financial performance. Despite top-line growth, profitability has declined, indicating potential challenges in managing costs and maximizing returns.
The IPO’s valuation appeared higher, based on the P/E ratio, which might have contributed to the relatively modest listing gain compared to the pre-listing hype. Additionally, the company’s status as a complete offer for sale means it won’t receive any new funds from the IPO, potentially limiting its ability to accelerate growth or address challenges.
In conclusion, ECOS Mobility & Hospitality’s strong listing debut is a positive sign, but the mixed financial performance and elevated valuation warrant a cautious approach. Those who want to hold it may keep a stop loss at around 350.
- September 04, 2024 11:13
stock market live today: India Services PMI rises to 60.9, highest since March
Contrary to manufacturing, the services sector showed better performance in August, as the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) surged to 60.9 as against 60.3 in July. This is the 37th consecutive month of expansion. Also, the August print was the highest since March.
Another positive factor is that job creation continued its momentum in August, albeit at a slower pace.
The services sector contributes more than 53 per cent to GVA (Gross Value Added). The better numbers from the services sector benefit Composite PMI (Services plus manufacturing), which shows how the private sector is doing overall. “
- September 04, 2024 10:51
Stock market live today: Nupur Recyclers’ shares dip following subsidiary acquisition
Nupur Recyclers Limited’s share price on the NSE fell by 1.69% to ₹98.02 as of 10.25 AM today.
This decline comes after the company’s announcement yesterday confirming the acquisition of additional shares in its subsidiary, Nupur Polymers Private Limited. The acquisition has increased Nupur Recyclers’ ownership from 98% to 100%, making Nupur Polymers a wholly-owned subsidiary.
- September 04, 2024 10:50
Share market live updates: Bank Nifty Prediction today – Sep 4, 2024: Index retraces but remains above a support
Bank Nifty began today’s session with a gap-down at 51,365 versus yesterday’s close of 51,689. The index is currently hovering around 51,370, down 0.6 per cent at the end of the first hour of today’s trade.
- September 04, 2024 10:49
Stock market live updates: Nifty Prediction Today – September 04, 2024: Wait for dips to go long
Nifty 50 is trading lower taking cues from the sell-off in the global markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average in the US had declined 1.5 per cent after the US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) failed to meet the market expectation.
- September 04, 2024 10:48
Share market live news: ITCONS E-Solutions secures ₹13.15 lakh contract from DOT
ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd was awarded a new bid from National Institute of Communication Finance, Department of Telecommunications (DOT), Ministry of Communications, to provide employee for the profile of IT EngineerTechnical on a contractual basis for the period of 3 years. The aggregate size of the contact is ₹13.15 lakh.
The company has also been awarded of new bid from Office of the Chief Administrative Officer SER, South Eastern Railway, Ministry of Railways to provide 21 skilled Computer Operator employees on a contractual basis for a period of 12 months. The aggregate size of the contact is ₹87.55 lakh.
ITCONS shares trade at the upper circuit on the BSE at ₹497.70, higher by 5%.
- September 04, 2024 10:46
Share market live news: Rana Sugars has appointed Jasbir Singh Dhiman as Group Technical Head (Distillery Division).
- September 04, 2024 10:45
Stock market live today: Major defence stocks to watch on NSE
Major defence stocks outlook on the NSE
- Mazagon Dock (+6.30%)
- Garden Reach (+3.70%)
- Cochin Shipyard (+4.72%)
- Bharat Dynamics (+1.87%)
- Paras Defence (+1.76%)
- BEL (+0.77%)
- Bharat Forge (-0.63%)
- September 04, 2024 10:44
Share market live news: Top gainers and losers on NSE at 10.30 am
Top gainers:
BEML (6.83%), Jubilant Ingrevia (6.25%), Mazagon (5.23%), GMR Power (4.99%), Alkyl Amines (4.97%)
Top losers:
General Insurance (-4.83%), Sanghvi Movers (-4.24%), VRL Logistics (-4.07%), KSB (-3.65%), Fortis (-3.63%)
- September 04, 2024 10:44
Share market live today: IPO price settled in pre-matching
ECOS MOBILITY LTD IPO
ISSUE PRICE: ₹ 334.00
RETAIL LOT : 44 SHARES
LISTING PRICE
BSE: ₹ 391.30
NSE: ₹ 390.00
PROFIT PER LOT BSE : ₹ 2,521.20
PROFIT PER LOT NSE : ₹ 2,464.00
- September 04, 2024 10:43
Share market live news: RSTL announces collaboration with Onix Renewable, stock soars 7.59%
Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL) announced collaboration with Onix Renewable Ltd. This partnership will focus on leveraging the expertise of RAMA Steel Tubes Ltd to provide steel structures along with single-axis trackers, and will also focus on dual-axis trackers to be expanded in the future essential for solar projects undertaken by Onix Renewable Ltd.
Rama Steel Tubes stock jumps 7.59% on the NSE, trading at ₹11.34.
- September 04, 2024 10:41
Share market live today: MOIL gains 1.84% as manganese ore production rises
MOIL stock rose 1.84% on the NSE to trade at ₹395. The company on Tuesday said its manganese ore production rose 7 per cent to 7.24 lakh tonnes during April-August period of this fiscal.
- September 04, 2024 10:38
Stock market live today: AU Small Finance Bank stock trades flat on the NSE post its application to the RBI seeking voluntary transition from a Small Finance Bank to Universal Bank.
- September 04, 2024 10:21
Currency market live today: Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.96 against US dollar
The rupee rose 2 paise to 83.96 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday aided by a weakening dollar against major currencies overseas and a drop in crude oil prices.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.14 per cent to 101.67.
- September 04, 2024 10:09
Stock market live today: Morgan Stanley downgrades Aarti to Underweight with a revised price target of Rs568/sh (Rs613 earlier), and more
Morgan Stanley Downgrade Aarti to Underweight (with a revised PT of Rs568/sh (Rs613 earlier); upgrade PI Industries to Equal-weight with a revised PT of Rs4,300/sh (from Rs3,350). Prefer Deepak Nitrite revised PT is Rs3,295 (Rs2,957 earlier).
- September 04, 2024 10:08
IPO Watch: Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality listing
The #NSEBell has rung in the celebration of the listing of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited on NSE today at our exchange
- September 04, 2024 10:01
Stock market live today: Zee Entertainment stock trades flat after approval for AGM extension
Zee Entertainment stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹137, following the approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, through the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ROC) in Mumbai, for an extension to hold its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
- September 04, 2024 09:52
Premier Energies Share Price Today Live Updates: Premier Energies stock trades flat on day 2
Premier Energies Share Price Today Live, Premier Energies IPO listing for September 4, 2024: On September 3, 2024, Shares of Premier Energies were listed at ₹990 and ₹991 on the NSE and BSE, respectively. However, the stock closed 15% lower after listing at a 120% premium on Tuesday.
- September 04, 2024 09:41
Stock market live today: Premier Energies Ltd Q1 Result
Net profit 198Crs Vs 31.3Crs (YOY)
Revenue 1657Crs Vs 611Crs (YOY)
EBITDA 358Crs Vs 71.5Crs(YOY)
- September 04, 2024 09:41
Stock market live updates: Stock Recommendations: CITI on Interglobe Aviation
Buy, TP Rs 5200
Management meet takeaways
On Time Performance & Cancellation Rates remain key parameters for measuring service offering
Business Class Product & Loyalty Program should augment IndiGo’s traffic growth
- September 04, 2024 09:40
Stock market live updates: Stock Recommendations: CITI on RR Kebel
Management meet takeaways
Management is confident of delivering
(a) 60-80bps EBIT margin expansion in wires and cables segment in FY25E;
(b) 25-30% YoY growth for FMEG in FY25E, breakeven in next 3-4 qtrs;
(c) 20% YoY growth in export in FY25E.
- September 04, 2024 09:40
Stock market live updates: Stock Recommendations: CLSA on IndusInd BK
O-P, TP Rs 1800
Management roadshow takeaways
Opex will remain high in near term & improve only next year
On promoter’s stake increase, RBI has not yet granted approval for an increase to 26%
- September 04, 2024 09:40
Stock market live updates: Stock Recommendations: HSBC on Honasa
Buy, TP Rs 570
Management meet takeaways
Co gearing up for journey of 20%+structural growth over several yrs &consistent margin expansion
Through its house of brands strategy, aims to garner larger share in several high-growth personal care categories
- September 04, 2024 09:40
Stock market live updates: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on Pipe Cos
Buy Call On Supreme Ind, Target Rs 6,520
Hold Call On Astral, Target Rs 2,115
In 6 Months, Supreme Ind Has Rallied By +26%, Whereas Astral Declined By 7%
Supreme Ind’s Pipe Volume Growth Has Outpaced Astral For Last 10 Quarters
Supreme Ind’s 2-Yr Volume CAGR At +33% Vs 24% For Astral
Supreme Ind’s Pipe SKU Count At Nearly 14,000 Is Double That Of Astral
In FY24-27e, Est Astral’s EPS CAGR At +26-27%, Broadly Similar To Supreme Ind, At 24-25%
- September 04, 2024 09:40
Stock market live updates: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on Industrials
Top Picks – Siemens, HAL And L&T
Q1 Order Flow Declined 3% YoY Led By Defence Cos Bharat Electronics & Data Patterns
Bharat Electronics & Data Patterns Saw Sharp Declines In Order Flow
May’24 National Elections Did Have An Impact On Order Flow
Believe Order Flow Should Recover Ahead As Power & Defence Capex In Particular Pick-up
Operating Leverage Was Seen For Most Companies
Remain Constructive On Infra+Industrial Capex
- September 04, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates: Stock Recommendations: MS on GSPL
Equal-Weight Call, Target Raised To Rs 452
Restructuring Of GPSC Grp Removes Co’s Holdco Discount From Its Ownership In Gujarat Gas
Move Rating & Price Target In-line With Guj Gas As Restructuring Is Expected To Be Done By Aug’25
- September 04, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates: Stock Recommendations: HSBC on Thermax
Reduce Call, Target Rs 2,400
Underlying Demand Remains Strong But Growth Tapering Down
Difficult To Justify Valuation At Current Level
Current Share Price Factoring In 8.5% Terminal Growth, But Not Cyclical Risks
Stock Currently Trades At 48x 12 m Fwd Consensus Earnings
- September 04, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates: Stock Recommendations: Antique On Defence Cos
Maintain Buy Call On HAL, BEL, Bharat Dynamics, Mazagaon Dock & Garden Reach
Approval To Proposals Worth Rs 1.44 Lk Cr Should Be Feasible
Most Of The Announced Proposals Are To Be Sourced From Domestic Industry
This Is A Tremendous Opportunity For Indian Defence Manufacturers
- September 04, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates: Stock Recommendations: MS on Chemicals
Downgrade Aarti Ind To Underweight Call, Target Cut To Rs 568 From 613
Upgrade PI Ind To Equal-Weight Call, Target Raised To Rs 4,300 From 3,350
Prefer Deepak Nitrite With Overweight Call, Target Raised To Rs 3,295 From 2,975
Monetisation Remains In Play, Albeit At Significantly Lower Margins
Earnings Not Fully De-risked, With Upgrades Still Some Time Away
- September 04, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates: Stock Recommendations: MS - Downgrade Federal Bk To Underweight From Equal-Weight, Target Cut To Rs 185 From 200
Reiterate Underweight Call On RBL Bank, Target Cut To Rs 210 From 260
ICICI, Kotak, & Axis Remain Key Pick With Marginal Target Cut
Equal-Weight Call On SBI, Target Cut To Rs 800
Equal-Weight Call On Bank Of Baroda, Target Cut Rs 265
Underweight Call On PNB, Target Cut To Rs 73
Underweight Call On Bk Of India, Target Cut To Rs 110
Underweight Call On Canara Bank, Target Cut To Rs 83
- September 04, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates: Stock Recommendations: MS on Banks
It Is Time To Get Selective
Margin & Asset Quality Set To Normalize In Next Few Years
Margin & Asset Quality Set To Drive Divergence In Profitability Based On Franchise Strength
Large Private To Do Better & See Higher Relative Valuations
Shift Further Away From SoE Banks/Mid-sized Private Banks Toward Large Private Banks
At State-Owned Enterprise (SoE) Banks, See A Big Trade Off Between Growth & Profitability
Mid-sized Pvt Bks Are Structurally More Challenged In This Cycle, Given High Competitive Intensity
- September 04, 2024 09:36
Stock market live today: Nupur Recyclers acquires 100% shareholding in Nupur Polymers, stock declines 1.02%
Nupur Recyclers Limited has acquired additional shares in Nupur Polymers Private Limited, resulting in an increase in shareholding from 98% to 100%.
Stock declined 1.02% on the NSE, trading at ₹98.69
- September 04, 2024 09:36
Stock market live today: Max Estates allots 1,33,89,121 equity shares to Qualified Institutional Buyers, stock up 0.63%
Max Estates approved the issue and allotment of 1,33,89,121 Equity Shares to 25 eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ₹ 597.50 per Equity Share, i.e. at a premium of ₹ 587.50 per Equity Share, which included a discount of 4.97% to the floor price aggregating to approximate ₹80,000 Lakh.
Stock inches up 0.63% on the NSE, trading at ₹662.35
- September 04, 2024 09:35
Stock market live today: KPI Green Energy gets approval for 16 MW solar projects, stock rises 1.10%
KPI Green Energy has received approvals from the Chief Electrical Inspector (CEIG) for 16 MW of solar power projects under CPP business segment. These projects were executed through wholly owned subsidiaries, KPIG Energia Private Limited and Sun Drops Energia Private Limited.
Stock rose 1.10% on the NSE, trading at ₹898
- September 04, 2024 09:33
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
Asian Paints (1.52%), BPCL (0.73%), Apollo Hospitals (0.18%), Grasim (0.11%), Hindustan Unilever (0.03%)
Top losers:
ONGC (-2.61%), Wipro (-2.29%), LTIMindtree (-1.95%), Infosys (-1.82%), JSW Steel (-1.68%)
- September 04, 2024 09:25
Commodities market update: Crude oil futures slide on concerns over increased supply
Crude oil futures traded lower on Wednesday morning due to concerns over increasing supply in the market. At 9.23 am on Wednesday, November Brent oil futures were at $73.31, down by 0.60 per cent, and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $69.81, down by 0.75 per cent. September crude oil futures were trading at ₹5886 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday against the previous close of ₹5919, down by 0.56 per cent, and October futures were trading at ₹5857 against the previous close of ₹5887, down by 0.51 per cent.
- September 04, 2024 09:20
Stock market live today: Opening Bell: Indian indices drop: Sensex falls 529 points, Nifty down 177 points
Reflecting global market trends, India’s benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened weakly on Wednesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 529.30 points to 82,026.13 in early trading. The NSE Nifty dropped 177.25 points to 25,102.60. Nifty finally end its 14-day-long rally due to global pressure, said analysts. However, buying from foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutions could minimise the loss, they added.
Equities across Asia plunged in early deals on Wednesday, led by tech firms. This followed a sharp slide in Nvidia shares and disappointing data on US factory activity that revived recession fears. Tokyo and Taipei slumped three per cent each, while Korea’s Kospi was down over two per cent. Others in the region are down more than one per cent.
However, analysts expect domestic markets to stay resilient.
According to them, the market is in a consolidation phase, and this is likely to continue.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said Markets consolidated at a higher zone after making a fresh high above 25300 levels in the previous session. “Although intermittent volatility cannot be ruled out, we expect the market to see a gradual up move with sectorial rotation, supported by rising hope of the US rate cut and FIIs turning buyers,” he added.
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said: Nifty rose for the fourteenth consecutive session on Sept 03. According to him, Global stocks were largely muted on Tuesday as traders prepared for data releases that will offer insight about the health of the US economy and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path. India’s GDP growth is expected to remain strong at 7% in fiscal 2025, according to the latest forecasts by the World Bank.
- September 04, 2024 08:39
Commodities market updates: Gold rules firm at $2494
Gold prices remained stable as investors awaited the monthly U.S. payrolls report, which could affect the extent of an interest rate drop this month. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, traders expect the US Federal Reserve to lower interest rates by 50 basis points (bp) on September 18 and by 25 bp. Data showed that US manufacturing contracted at a moderate rate in August, despite some improvement in employment, but a further decline in new orders and an increase in inventory signalled that industrial activity could stay weak for some time. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that “the time has come” to lower borrowing costs, noting that price pressures have eased significantly and the labour market has cooled.
- September 04, 2024 08:34
Stock market live today: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO opens on Sept 9 at ₹66-70 price band
The initial public offering of Bajaj Housing Finance will be open to public on September 9 and close on September 11. The total offer size is ₹6,560 crore — a fresh issue of ₹3,560 crore and an offer for sale of ₹3,000 crore by Bajaj Finance (promoter selling shareholder). The company has fixed the price band as ₹66-70 a share.
- September 04, 2024 08:30
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Citi on Bajaj Finance: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 8257/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Honasa Consumer: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 570/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on Westlife: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 940/Sh (Positive)
Citi on RR Kabel: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2300/Sh (Positive)
MS on GSPL: Upgrade to Equal weight on Company, raise target price at Rs 452/Sh (Positive)
MS on PI Ind: Upgrade to Equal weight on Company, raise target price at Rs 4300/Sh (Positive)
MS on Deepak NTR: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 3295/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Supreme Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 6520/Sh (Positive)
Equirus on Jubilant Ingrevia: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 900/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on KEC Int: Maintain Add on Company, raise target price at Rs 1050/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Azad Eng: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1850/Sh (Positive)
Antique maintains a Buy on HAL, BEL, Bharat Dynamics, Mazagaon Dock & Garden Reach. (Positive)
Jefferies on Industrials: Siemens, HAL And L&T are top picks (Positive)
Macquarie on Bajaj Finance: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 6300/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Astral: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 2115/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Thermax: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2400/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Banks: Large Private to Do Better and See Higher Relative Valuations. ICICI, Kotak, & Axis Remain Key Pick With Marginal Target Cut (Neutral)
MS on Bank Baroda: Maintain Equal Weight on Bank, cut target price at Rs 265/Sh (Neutral)
MS on SBI: Maintain Equal Weight on Bank, cut target price at Rs 800/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Federal Bank: Downgrade to Underweight on Bank, cut target price at Rs 185/Sh (Negative)
MS on RBL Bank: Maintain Underweight on Bank, cut target price at Rs 210/Sh (Negative)
MS on PNB: Maintain Underweight on Bank, cut target price at Rs 73/Sh (Negative)
MS on Bank India: Maintain Underweight on Bank, cut target price at Rs 110/Sh (Negative)
MS on Canara Bank: Maintain Underweight on Bank, cut target price at Rs 83/Sh (Negative)
MS on Aarti Ind: Downgrade to Underweight on Company, cut target price at Rs 568/Sh (Negative)
- September 04, 2024 08:30
Stock market live today: The Japanese stock market is now down almost 4% today.
- September 04, 2024 08:29
Stock market live today: Macro and market update this morning
World Bank raises India’s FY25 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 6.6% earlier
The World Bank on Thursday raised its India’s growth forecast for the current financial year to 7 per cent, from an earlier estimate to 6.6 per cent, helped by government spending on infrastructure. Auguste Kouame, World Bank’s country director for India, said the country is becoming more dynamic in a challenging environment and it does not face the risk of falling in the middle income trap if it continues its policies and reforms.
Finance ministry to sell 6.78% stake in GIC Re for Rs 4,700 crore
The Union Ministry of Finance will dilute a 6.78 per cent stake in public-sector reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Re to garner around Rs 4,700 crore. The stake sale, for the first time since the listing of the reinsurance company in 2017 through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route, will begin on Wednesday for non-retail investors.The government currently owns an 85.78 per cent share in GIC Re.
China retaliates against Canadian tariffs with anti-dumping probe on canola
In a statement released online on Tuesday, China’s commerce ministry declared that it would “launch an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola imports, following legal procedures.” The ministry noted that Canadian canola exports to China had “increased significantly,” totalling $ 3.47 billion in 2023, while prices had steadily decreased, the report claimed.
UK halts 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel amid Gaza conflict
United Kingdom says it will suspend 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel, citing a “clear risk” that the weapons could be used in serious breaches of international humanitarian law in the ongoing Gaza conflict, Al Jazeera reported.
US manufacturing mired in weakness; construction spending falls
The ISM said its manufacturing PMI rose to 47.2 last month from 46.8 in July, which was the lowest reading since November. A PMI reading below 50 indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 10.3% of the economy.The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Tuesday also showed manufacturers continuing to pay higher prices for inputs last month.
S.Korea inflation slows to 3-1/2-year low, backs case for imminent rate cut
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.0% from a year earlier, after gaining 2.6% the previous month, marking the slowest annual rise since March 2021.Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy items, rose 2.1% from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month’s 2.2% rise and marking the weakest since November 2021.
Asia market
Asia market opened lower today , led by Japan’s Nikkei 225 after U.S. tech stocks sold off and weak U.S. economic data sparked recession fears.
Brent: 73.36, DXY: 101.71, USD10Y: 3.83%, Gift Nifty: -0.81%
- September 04, 2024 08:27
Stock market live today: Opening bid: Sensex, Nifty to open gap down as global market selloff weighs on sentiment
Domestic markets are expected to open weak on Wednesday. Nifty may finally end its 14-day-long rally due to global pressure, said analysts. Gift Nifty at 25,170 against Nifty futures value of 25,340 signals a gap-down opening of 170 points in the opening session. However, buying from foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutions could minimise the loss, they added.
Equities across Asia plunged in early deals on Wednesday, led by tech firms. This followed a sharp slide in Nvidia shares and disappointing data on US factory activity that revived recession fears. Tokyo and Taipei slumped three per cent each, while Korea’s Kospi was down over two per cent. Others in the region are down more than one per cent.
- September 04, 2024 08:16
Stock market live today: Nvidia’s $279 billion crash triggers broader tech stock selloff
Four weeks after US stocks buckled amid a global flight from risk assets, chipmakers touched off another bout of equities selling when a pair of industry analysts rekindled worries that the mania surrounding artificial intelligence had gone too far.
Nvidia Corp. shares got zapped by 9.5%, wiping out $278.9 billion in the biggest loss of value ever for a US stock. It is now down 14% in the three sessions since it reported earnings that failed to live up to lofty expectations. All 30 members of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sank at least 5.4%, with On Semiconductor, KLA Corp. and Monolithic Power Systems Inc. down more than 9%. The Nasdaq 100 sank almost 3.2%.
- September 04, 2024 07:52
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: September 4, 2023
Buzzing stocks: Raymond, IEX, GIC-RE, Utkarsha SFB, AU SFB, Rane Holdings, Finolex Cables, Cipla, Godrej Phillips, Zee Entertainment, NHPC, GSK Pharma
- September 04, 2024 07:36
Stock market live today: Institutional investors trade details as of 03rd SEP-2024
Prov figs: Rs.crs
FIIs: + 1,029.25(19,444.04- 18,414.79)
DIIs: + 1,896.21(11,867.28- 9,971.07)
- September 04, 2024 07:26
Stock recommendations: Kotak Recommends ‘Buy’ on Aadhar Housing, sees 41% upside
Kotak Institutional Securities initiates coverage on Aadhar Housing Finance, recommending BUY call with an upside of 41%; stock price up nearly 8% Tuesday
- September 04, 2024 07:24
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 04.09.2024
10:30 INDIA HSBC Service PMI (Expected: 60.4 versus Previous: 60.3)
13:30 EURO Final Services PMI (Expected: 53.3 versus Previous: 51.9)
14:00 U.K. Final Services PMI (Expected: 53.3 versus Previous: 52.5)
14:30 EURO PPI m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.5%)
19:30 U.S. JOLTS Job Openings (Expected: 8.09M versus Previous: 8.18M)
- September 04, 2024 07:23
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 04.09.2024
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
Dollar Tree, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
Hormel Foods Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Core & Main, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Copart, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Caseys General Stores, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retailer)
- September 04, 2024 07:20
Stock market live today: India Inc. gains big from equity and hybrid MFs amid slowing revenue growth
India Inc has reaped rich dividends by investing in equity and hybrid of mutual fund schemes, even as its revenue growth hit the lowest levels in last 3.7 years during the June quarter.
The average asset of corporates in hybrid mutual fund schemes doubled year-on-year to ₹1.39 lakh crore in the June quarter, while that of equity schemes jumped 53 per cent to ₹2.39 lakh crore.
- September 04, 2024 06:51
WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 04, 2024
The stock idea that we have for you today is Akzo Nobel India.
The stock has been in a strong uptrend since March this year. The rise over 2 per cent on Tuesday indicates that the uptrend has resumed after a short correction. We can expect the share price to go up in the coming days.
- September 04, 2024 06:46
Stock market live today: Stock to buy today: Akzo Nobel India (₹3,506.55): BUY
The outlook for Akzo Nobel India is bullish. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since mid-March this year with intermediate corrections. On Tuesday the stock has risen over 2 per cent. This indicates that the uptrend has resumed after a short correction.
- September 04, 2024 06:44
Stock market live today: Trading guide for September 4, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- September 04, 2024 06:37
Commodities market live today: Gold steady as US payrolls data takes centre stage
Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors braced for a monthly U.S. payrolls report that could influence the size of a likely interest rate cut this month.
FUNDAMENTALS: Spot gold held its ground at $2,493.62 per ounce, as of 0025 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,524.90.
- September 04, 2024 06:36
Stock market live today: Wall Street’s steep losses trigger broad declines in Asian stocks
Asian stocks weakened on Wednesday following Wall Street’s steepest drop since the August 5 market selloff, with tech shares mirroring losses in the U.S.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell by up to 3.87% to 37,188.08, while the broader Topix index declined over 3.21% to 2,645.41. South Korea’s KOSPI index also dropped 2.56% to 2,596.41.
U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday at the start of a historically challenging month for markets, ahead of data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate-cutting plans. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw their largest single-day percentage drops since early August. Nine out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors fell, led by technology, energy, communication services, and materials.
Investor sentiment deteriorated after the Institute for Supply Management reported on Tuesday that U.S. manufacturing remained weak, despite a slight improvement in August from an eight-month low in July.
Oil prices remained near multi-month lows amid signs of a resolution to the dispute that has halted Libyan crude production and exports. Brent crude futures were last down 0.05% at $73.71 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures slipped 0.13% to $70.25 per barrel, following their lowest levels since December in the previous session. - Agencies
