September 04, 2024 08:29

World Bank raises India’s FY25 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 6.6% earlier

The World Bank on Thursday raised its India’s growth forecast for the current financial year to 7 per cent, from an earlier estimate to 6.6 per cent, helped by government spending on infrastructure. Auguste Kouame, World Bank’s country director for India, said the country is becoming more dynamic in a challenging environment and it does not face the risk of falling in the middle income trap if it continues its policies and reforms.

Finance ministry to sell 6.78% stake in GIC Re for Rs 4,700 crore

The Union Ministry of Finance will dilute a 6.78 per cent stake in public-sector reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Re to garner around Rs 4,700 crore. The stake sale, for the first time since the listing of the reinsurance company in 2017 through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route, will begin on Wednesday for non-retail investors.The government currently owns an 85.78 per cent share in GIC Re.

China retaliates against Canadian tariffs with anti-dumping probe on canola

In a statement released online on Tuesday, China’s commerce ministry declared that it would “launch an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola imports, following legal procedures.” The ministry noted that Canadian canola exports to China had “increased significantly,” totalling $ 3.47 billion in 2023, while prices had steadily decreased, the report claimed.

UK halts 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel amid Gaza conflict

United Kingdom says it will suspend 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel, citing a “clear risk” that the weapons could be used in serious breaches of international humanitarian law in the ongoing Gaza conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

US manufacturing mired in weakness; construction spending falls

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI rose to 47.2 last month from 46.8 in July, which was the lowest reading since November. A PMI reading below 50 indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 10.3% of the economy.The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Tuesday also showed manufacturers continuing to pay higher prices for inputs last month.

S.Korea inflation slows to 3-1/2-year low, backs case for imminent rate cut

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.0% from a year earlier, after gaining 2.6% the previous month, marking the slowest annual rise since March 2021.Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy items, rose 2.1% from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month’s 2.2% rise and marking the weakest since November 2021.

Asia market

Asia market opened lower today , led by Japan’s Nikkei 225 after U.S. tech stocks sold off and weak U.S. economic data sparked recession fears.

Brent: 73.36, DXY: 101.71, USD10Y: 3.83%, Gift Nifty: -0.81%