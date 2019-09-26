Aarti Industries shares to turn ex-bonus

Shares of Aarti Industries will turn ex-bonus on Friday. The specialty chemicals company is rewarding its shareholders with one bonus share for every share held. Shareholders and investors wishing to receive the bonus shares need to buy the company’s shares by Thursday. Currently, the promoters hold 48.97 per cent stake in the company. Among the public, MFs hold 14.88 per cent, foreign portfolio investors 7.75 per cent and small retail investors 11.55 per cent.