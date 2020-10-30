Adani Enterprises shares hit 52-week high

The shares of Adani Enterprises hit a 52-week high of ₹347.45 today. It has been gaining for the last four days and has given a return of over 11 per cent during this period.
The stock has been hovering above its 200-day moving average and touched intraday high of ₹347.47 (up 5.34 per cent) in early trade.
The share value has tripled from its 52-week low of ₹116 registered on March 24, 2020.
Thank you for being a loyal user of Portfolio.
Portfolio will be a paid section hereon.
Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs.
Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.
What You'll Get
-
All Access Plan
Get Full Digital Access To The Hindu BusinessLine, The Hindu, Frontline, Sportstar, Crossword+, Epaper replica of The Hindu and The Hindu BusinessLine in ONE SINGLE DISCOUNTED PRICE!
-
Exclusive Portfolio
Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.
-
Web + Mobile
Access exclusive content of the Hindu Businessline across desktops, tablet and mobile device.
-
Ad free experience
Experience cleaner site with zero ads and faster load times.
-
Personalised dashboard
Customize your preference and get a personalized recommendation of stories based on your interest.
Published on
October 30, 2020