Stocks

Adani Enterprises shares hit 52-week high

Internet Desk | Updated on October 30, 2020 Published on October 30, 2020

The shares of Adani Enterprises hit a 52-week high of ₹347.45 today. It has been gaining for the last four days and has given a return of over 11 per cent during this period.

The stock has been hovering above its 200-day moving average and touched intraday high of ₹347.47 (up 5.34 per cent) in early trade.

The share value has tripled from its 52-week low of ₹116 registered on March 24, 2020.

