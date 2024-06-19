Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price: Adani Ports stock closed flat on Wednesday after opening marginally lower. Adani Group will invest more than USD $100 billion (around ₹8.34 lakh crore) in energy transition projects and manufacturing capability to produce every major component required for green energy generation, Chairman Gautam Adani said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg on Tuesday reported that shares of Gautam Adani’s port operator are primed for further gains after high cargo volumes made it the world’s largest transport operations and services provider by market value.

  • June 19, 2024 15:50

    Adani Group stocks: Adani Ports is the only group stock to close positive on Wednesday

    Adani Ports (+0.48%) 

    NDTV (-2.17%) 

    Adani Energy Solutions (-1.90%)

    Adani Enterprises (-1.35%) 

    Adani Green Energy (-1.27%) 

    Adani Wilmar (-1.24%) 

    Ambuja Cements (-1.20%) 

    Adani Power ( -1.07%) 

    ATGL (-1.32%) 

    ACC (-0.90%) 

  • June 19, 2024 15:37

    Adani Ports and SEZ stock’s closing figures

    Adani Ports and SEZ stock ended Wednesday’s trade at ₹1,452 on the NSE, up by 0.48%. On the BSE, the stock closed at ₹1,452.95, up by 0.55%.

  • June 19, 2024 14:52

    Adani Group stocks performance on the NSE 

    Adani Ports (+0.20%) 

    Adani Power ( -2.91%) 

    Adani Green Energy (-2.09%)

    Adani Energy Solutions (-1.91%) 

    NDTV (-1.82%)

    Adani Enterprises (-1.31%) 

    ATGL (-1.07%) 

    Ambuja Cements (-0.84%) 

    Adani Wilmar (-0.81%) 

    ACC (-0.76%) 

  • June 19, 2024 14:13

    Adani Group’s $2-2.5 billion war chest targets defence sector acquisitions

    The Adani Group has created a war chest of $2-2.5 billion for acquisitions in the defence sector over the next 2-3 years. It has zeroed in on a couple of drone technology companies in Bengaluru, and Hyderabad as potential acquisition targets that can be used for reconnaissance in hostile environments, sources with knowledge of developments said. 

  • June 19, 2024 14:11

    Adani Ports & SEZ stock in focus

    Stock trades at ₹1,439.60 on the NSE, down by 0.37% as of 2.08 pm.

  • June 19, 2024 13:25

    Adani Ports stock trades at ₹1,437.35 on the NSE, down by 0.53% as of 1.23 pm.

  • June 19, 2024 13:07

    Gautam Adani on $100 billion investment in energy transition

    Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said energy transition and digital infrastructure are trillion-dollar opportunities that will transform the country both at a local and at a global scale.

    He added the energy transition space will fundamentally change the global energy landscape forever.

  • June 19, 2024 12:41

    Adani Group to invest $100 billion in energy transition: Gautam Adani 

    Adani group will invest more than $100 billion (around ₹8.34 lakh crore) in energy transition projects and manufacturing capability to produce every major component required for green energy generation, Chairman Gautam Adani said on Wednesday.

    (PTI report)

  • June 19, 2024 12:10

    Adani Ports stock trades at ₹1,434.55 on the NSE, down by 0.72% as of 12.08 pm.

  • June 19, 2024 11:34

    Adani Group stocks decline on Wednesday’s trade

    Adani Power (-2.99%) 

    Adani Energy Solutions (-2.11%) 

    Adani Enterprises (-1.85%) 

    Ambuja Cements (-1.34%) 

    Adani Ports (-1.28%)

    ATGL (-1.17%)

    Adani Green Energy (-1.66%) 

    ACC (-1.06%) 

    NDTV (-0.89%) 

    Adani Wilmar (-0.76%) 

  • June 19, 2024 10:26

    Adani Ports & SEZ stock declines over 1%

    The stock traded at ₹1,425.95 on the NSE, lower by 1.32% as of 10.24 am.

  • June 19, 2024 10:23

  • June 19, 2024 10:22

    Adani Ports’ cargo volumes

    Adani Ports handled about 27% of India’s total cargo and around 44% of container cargoes in the year to March 31, according to a company statement. Its volumes increased 24% from a year earlier, with ten of its domestic ports recording their highest-ever cargo volumes, the statement added.

  • June 19, 2024 10:20

    Adani Ports & SEZ company in focus 

    The company’s “acquisition appetite” and strong balance sheet indicate further growth, said Priyankar Biswas, an analyst at BNP Paribas Securities India Pvt. Adani Ports agreed to buy India’s Gopalpur port in March and purchased a majority stake in a Tanzanian container terminal earlier this month.

    The stock will also begin trading on India’s benchmark equity gauge starting Monday. Its admission is expected to bring in flows of $252 million, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

    (Inputs from Bloomberg report)

  • June 19, 2024 10:13

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone tops global peers in market value as cargoes surge: Bloomberg

    A Bloomberg report on Tuesday stated that shares of billionaire Gautam Adani’s port operator are primed for further gains after high cargo volumes made it the world’s largest transport operations and services provider by market value.

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.’s market capitalisation has climbed about $37 billion, overtaking peer Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway Co. Rising cargoes and entry into the India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index may extend its rally.

  • June 19, 2024 10:03

    Adani Ports & SEZ stock in focus

    Adani Ports stock traded at 1,431.55 on the NSE, down by 0.93% as of 9.30 am.

