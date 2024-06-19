Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price: Adani Ports stock closed flat on Wednesday after opening marginally lower. Adani Group will invest more than USD $100 billion (around ₹8.34 lakh crore) in energy transition projects and manufacturing capability to produce every major component required for green energy generation, Chairman Gautam Adani said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg on Tuesday reported that shares of Gautam Adani’s port operator are primed for further gains after high cargo volumes made it the world’s largest transport operations and services provider by market value.