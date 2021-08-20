AGS Transact Technologies plans IPO of up to ₹800 crore through OFS

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd (AGSTTL) is planning an initial public offer (IPO) of up to ₹800 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) by the selling shareholders.
The OFS will be made by the promoter selling shareholder -- Ravi B Goyal -- aggregating up to ₹792 crore and other selling shareholders -- VC Gupte, Shailesh Shetty, Rakesh Kumar, Nikhil Patiyat and Rajesh Harshedrai Shah -- aggregating up to ₹8 crore.
The selling shareholders collectively hold 55.33 per cent of the pre-offer share capital of the company.
As per AGSTTL’s draft red herring prospectus, the objects of the offer are to carry out OFS by the selling shareholders and to realise the benefits of listing of the equity shares on the stock exchanges, enhancement of the company’s brand name and creation of a public market for the equity shares in India.
Currently, promoters -- Ravi B Goyal (55.20 per cent stake) and Vineha Enterprises Private Ltd/VEPL (42.21 per cent) -- collectively hold 97.61 per cent stake in AGSTTL. The promoter group holds 98.23 per cent stake.
AGSTTL is an omni-channel payment solutions provider, which provides digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporate clients.
The company provides customised products and services comprising ATM and CRM outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.
For FY21, AGSTTL’s revenue from operations was at ₹1,759 crore (₹1,800 crore for FY20) and net profit was ₹55 crore ( ₹83 crore).
Pursuant to a Share Subscription Agreement (SSA) dated April 1, 2021 entered into between VEPL and AGSTTL, the latter subscribed to 65 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of VEPL of face value ₹10 each.
Pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated August 16, 2021 entered into between Ravi B. Goyal and AGSTTL, Goyal has agreed to purchase and AGSTTL has agreed to sell the VEPL CCPS on terms set out in such agreement, as per the DRHP.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...