Ahluwalia Contracts shares rise 7% on new orders

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 01, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

The stock of  Ahluwalia Contracts rose sharply today on the back of a news report that it has bagged fresh orders worth Rs 521 crore

The oompany in a statement said yesterday that it has secured three new orders worth ₹521.71 crore.

It bagged an order worth ₹208 crore for construction of NICL work at the corporate office building, Rajarhat, Kolkata, and another ₹161 crore for the construction of Parivahan Parisar at Phulwarisarif Patna (Bihar).

It also bagged a ₹152.71-crore contract for the construction of Bluegrass Residences at Kalyani Nagar, Pune.

