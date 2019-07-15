Allahabad Bank slumps; reports alleged fraud by bankrupt steelmaker

Shares of state-run Allahabad Bank slump as much as Rs 14.4 per cent to Rs 40.35. This has been their biggest intra-day percentage loss since November 13, 2018.

The bank, on Saturday, became the second state-owned bank to report a major alleged fraud by bankrupt steelmaker Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd this month.

Bhushan Power and Steel was among the first 12 companies referred by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to a bankruptcy court for a debt resolution process under the new insolvency law

Over 3.8 million Allahabad Bank shares change hands in early trade versus the 30-day average volume of about 5.19 million shares.

The stock was up 2.3 per cent this year as of last close.