Allahabad Bank slumps; reports alleged fraud by bankrupt steelmaker

Reuters Mumbai | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

The Centre recently infused Rs. 3,054 crore into Allahabad Bank

The stock was up 2.3 per cent this year as of last close

Shares of state-run Allahabad Bank slump as much as Rs 14.4 per cent to Rs 40.35. This has been their biggest intra-day percentage loss since November 13, 2018.

The bank, on Saturday, became the second state-owned bank to report a major alleged fraud by bankrupt steelmaker Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd this month.

Bhushan Power and Steel was among the first 12 companies referred by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to a bankruptcy court for a debt resolution process under the new insolvency law

Over 3.8 million Allahabad Bank shares change hands in early trade versus the 30-day average volume of about 5.19 million shares.

