What to watch: Arvind SmartSpaces ties up with HDFC arm

Arvind SmartSpaces has entered into a strategic partnership with HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund 1 — a fund managed by HDFC Capital Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC. The partnership will focus on the development of affordable and mid-income housing projects in the country. The proposed developments will be undertaken by a special purpose vehicle — Arvind Homes Private Limited, set up with an initial investment of ₹250 crore, it said.