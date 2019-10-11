Stocks

What to watch: Arvind SmartSpaces ties up with HDFC arm

| Updated on October 10, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

Arvind SmartSpaces has entered into a strategic partnership with HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund 1 — a fund managed by HDFC Capital Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC. The partnership will focus on the development of affordable and mid-income housing projects in the country. The proposed developments will be undertaken by a special purpose vehicle — Arvind Homes Private Limited, set up with an initial investment of ₹250 crore, it said.

Published on October 11, 2019
Stocks to Watch
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Company news: ARSS Infrastructure