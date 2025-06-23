Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) shares surged 2.57 per cent to ₹418.75 during Monday’s trading session, hitting a new 52-week high as investors responded positively to the company’s latest order wins. The stock opened at ₹411 and touched an intraday high of ₹418.90, trading significantly above the previous close of ₹408.25.

The Navratna defence public sector undertaking announced on June 20 that it had secured additional orders worth ₹585 crore since its last disclosure on June 5, 2025. The fresh orders encompass fire control and sighting systems for missiles, communication equipment, jammers, spares, and services.

Trading activity remained robust with 240.37 lakh shares changing hands, generating a turnover of ₹997.92 crore. The deliverable quantity stood at 41.21 per cent of total traded volume, indicating sustained investor interest rather than speculative trading.

BEL’s market capitalisation reached ₹3,06,133.54 crore, while its free float market cap stood at ₹1,49,496.12 crore. The stock has demonstrated strong momentum this year, rising from its 52-week low of ₹240.25 recorded in February 2025.

The company’s consistent order book expansion reflects the government’s focus on defence indigenisation and modernisation. With an annualised volatility of 42.03 per cent, BEL remains a preferred pick among investors betting on India’s defence sector growth trajectory.

Published on June 23, 2025