-664.09
-183.85
+ 114.00
-94.00
+ 336.00
-664.09
-183.85
-183.85
+ 114.00
+ 114.00
-94.00
Copper prices have been consolidating sideways over the last two weeks. The Copper Futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been oscillating between ₹865 and ₹890 per kg for more than two weeks now. Within this range, the contract is currently trading at ₹880 per kg.
Broadly the trend has been up since early April this year. However, the rise has been very gradual. The 21-Day Moving Average (DMA) currently at ₹873 has been giving very good support all-through this rise. Below this, the next support is at ₹865. So, as long as the contract stays above ₹865, there is no danger for the current uptrend.
Resistance is around ₹890. A break above it can take the MCX Copper Futures contract up to ₹910 in the next few weeks.
The outlook will turn negative only if the contract declines below ₹865. If that happens, we can get a fall to ₹855 or even ₹845 going forward.
For now, since the contract is range bound, traders can stay out of the market. However, fresh long positions can be taken on a break above ₹890. Keep the stop-loss at ₹882. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹894 as soon as the contract goes up to ₹898. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹899 when the price touches ₹904. Exit the long positions at ₹908.
Published on June 23, 2025
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.