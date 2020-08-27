Brigade allots shares to promoters

The committee of directors of Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Thursday allotted 20 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each at a premium of ₹169.33 a share aggregating to ₹35.87 crore on exercise of the option of partial conversion of convertible warrants issued on a preferential basis to Mysore Holdings Private Limited, promoter group company. Pursuant to the above allotment, the paid-up capital of the company has increased to ₹206.38 crore from ₹204.38 crore. Shares of Brigade Enterprises jumped 5.4 per cent at ₹180.70 on the BSE.