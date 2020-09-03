Broker's call: Jubilant FoodWorks (Neutral)

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Motilal Oswal
Jubilant FoodWorks (Neutral)
Target: ₹2,110
CMP: ₹2,292.75
Jubilant FoodWorks Q1-FY21 results were weaker than expected, especially in terms of operating margins. Depreciation and interest costs were also higher than anticipated. Nevertheless, recovery in system sales was sharp in July 20 and August 20 to 69.8 per cent and 84.6 per cent, respectively, of last year's levels for the corresponding months.
The company has reported sales decline of 59.5 per cent y-o-y to ₹380 crore (estimated: ₹420 crore), with same-store sales growth of negative 61.4 per cent y-o-y (estimated: negative 63 per cent₹).
The management expects near-normalcy by the exit of FY21.
Three events underpin higher growth and profitability for Jubilant FoodWorks beyond the Covid19-impacted FY21: the ongoing structural push toward delivery; the introduction of delivery charge; and opportunity created by the crisis to close down 105 of its least profitable (and dine-in dependent) stores.
This would lead to all-time high EBITDA margins in FY22, resulting in 33 per cent upward revision in our EPS projections for FY22. Valuations of 65x FY22, however, fully capture the upside from a one-year perspective.
We maintain neutral.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
* Domestic violence is faced by women irrespective of the social class you belong toWorking from home during ...
Nisha Susan’s debut collection of short stories looks at how the internet has curated modern human ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...