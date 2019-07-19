Stocks

Company news: Cadila Healthcare

| Updated on July 19, 2019 Published on July 19, 2019

Cadila Healthcare on Friday informed the exchanges that the US Food and Drug Administration inspected its formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi from July 15 to 19. At the end of the inspection, the USFDA has issued no observations in Form 483. The stock of Cadila Healthcare slipped 1.10 per cent at ₹228.45 on the BSE.

