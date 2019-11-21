Stocks

Cadila Healthcare

| Updated on November 21, 2019 Published on November 21, 2019

Cadila Healthcare said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Isosorbide Dinitrate tablets used to prevent attacks of chest pain. The drug firm has also received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for desonide cream, used to treat a variety of skin conditions such as eczema, dermatitis, allergies and rash, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, it said.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare closed 2 per cent higher at ₹254.20 on the BSE.

