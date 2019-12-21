Stocks

Cadila Healthcare not received any observation from US FDA for Ahmedabad mfg facility

| Updated on December 20, 2019 Published on December 21, 2019

Cadila Healthcare on Friday said it has not received any observation from the US health regulator after the inspection of its Ahmedabad manufacturing facility.

The United States Food and Drug Administration inspected the company’s topical manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad during December 16-20, 2019, the drug firm said in a BSE filing. “At the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued ,” it added. Shares of Cadila Healthcare gained 1.78 per cent at ₹266.20, on the BSE.

