Cadila Healthcare not received any observation from US FDA for Ahmedabad mfg facility

2019: When healthcare suffered a political scare
Uncertainties add stress to an already strained system
Cadila Healthcare on Friday said it has not received any observation from the US health regulator after the inspection of its Ahmedabad manufacturing facility.
The United States Food and Drug Administration inspected the company’s topical manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad during December 16-20, 2019, the drug firm said in a BSE filing. “At the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued ,” it added. Shares of Cadila Healthcare gained 1.78 per cent at ₹266.20, on the BSE.
