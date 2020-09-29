Companies and stocks to track today: Sept 29, 2020

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Shares of HDFC Asset Management and Nippon Life India Asset Management will remain in focus as the initial public offering of UTI Asset Management Co opens for subscription on Tuesday.
As the IPO comprises an offer-for-sale of up to 3.90 crore shares by five shareholders - State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and T Rowe Price International (TRP) - shares of these listed banks will also be in focus.
The price band of the issue has been fixed at Rs 552-554 a equity share.
As UTI AMC came out with a slightly higher valuation compared with other AMCs, analysts will watch the response to the issue.
The stock of Anuh Pharma will remain in focus as the company has received pre-qualification approval from WHO Geneva for pyrimcthamine API, which is used in anti-malarial drugs. Though the stock may see buying interest following the announcement, shareholders will closely monitor further developments.
Cosmo Films, a global leader in speciality films for flexible packaging, lamination, labelling applications and synthetic paper, has introduced a new bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) based coated film. The new product is designed to slowly release a fragrance which lasts for a long time.
The film has a matte finish on one side, while the other side is extrusion coated for thermal lamination applications. Through initial tests, these newly designed films have proven to remain fragrant for more than two months, and it is expected that the film would continue to release a soothing fragrance for almost six months, it said in a release to the stock exchanges. The film is available in 24 micron thickness and is suited for thermal or wet lamination.
The film can be widely used for applications such as catalogues, book covers, various bonds, magazines, visiting cards, packaging for cosmetics, personal care items and more.
Shareholders will closely monitor further developments on the product.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...