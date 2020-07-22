Companies and stocks to watch out for today: July 22

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Results in focus: L&T, Bajaj Auto, Jindal Steel, TTK Healthcare
Another big day of quarterly results announcements. Wednesday will see some of the top companies -- such as Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, HeidelbergCement India, ICICI Securities, Jindal Steel & Power, Rallis India, TTK Healthcare and Alembic Pharmaceuticals -- coming out with their results for the quarter ended June 2020.
Analysts expect Q1 FY21 to be one of the weakest quarters for L&T due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown, as many of its projects came to a halt. Most analysts expect the company to report a sharp decline in the topline as well as the bottomline, both sequentially as well as year-on-year. Revenue is expected to fall by between 30 per cent and 75 per cent. Given these grim estimates, any positive surprise and announcements will trigger an instant rally in the stock.
Bajaj Auto will be the first company from the two- and three-wheeler segment to declare its results. Analysts expect the company's margins to remain under pressure for the April-June quarter due to the Covid-19 impact. They reckon the company will report a 50-80 per cent y-o-y decline in revenues.
Focus will also be on ICICI Securities, whose shares have witnessed a stellar rally this year. The stock price moved above the IPO price of Rs 520 for the first time since its listing.
The board of directors of Dhanuka Agritech will meet on Wednesday to consider the quarterly results as well as a buyback. If approved, shareholders will be keen to know the size of the issue, the price and the mode of buyback - whether it will be through open market purchases or a tender process on a proportionate basis. If the latter is approved, the record date will be a crucial factor.
Besides, investors will keenly track whether or not the promoters intend to participate in the buyback.
Currently, promoters hold 75 per cent; the balance is held by the public. Among the public shareholders are: mutual funds 12.83 per cent; and small investors 8.06 per cent.
Shares of Dhanuka Agritech currently trade at around Rs 820.
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...