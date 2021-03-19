Corporate governance issue: NSE threatens to delist Coffee Day

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Coffee Day Enterprises, the Bengaluru based company which started the Coffee Day chain, has been shunned by the stock exchanges for non-compliance of corporate governance norms. The company has been under a cloud since its founder promoter VG Siddhartha passed away in 2019.
Both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have already suspended trading in Coffee Day since August last year. It is now learned that the NSE has issued a show-cause notice to the company and is contemplating a compulsory delisting of its shares.
The pending NSE show-cause notice was disclosed by Coffee Day in its secretarial audit report. SEBI has mandated that every listed entity and its material unlisted subsidiaries incorporated in India shall undertake secretarial audit and disclose that as an annexure with its annual report.
As per the secretarial compliance report dated January 8, a show-cause notice for compulsory delisting was received by Coffee Day from NSE on November 13, 2020. As per SEBI’s corporate governance norms, any listed company that violates them for more than three consecutive quarters will be asked to delist from the exchanges.
“(The company) continues non-compliance with respect to the requirements under Listing Regulations. The company has requested an extension of time for compliance,” the audit report said.
For the three months ending December 2020, Coffee Day generated a revenue of ₹4.14 crore and booked a loss of ₹65 crore. The company has lost over ₹100 crore in the first three quarters of FY21, data showed.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...