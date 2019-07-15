Stocks

DHFL plunges over 30 per cent on going concern warning, dismal results

Reuters Mumbai | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

File photo   -  REUTERS

Shares of property finance firm Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) fall as much as 10 per cent to Rs 61.65, their lowest since June 20.

DHFL reported a net loss of Rs 2,223 crore during the March-quarter on Saturday. It warned it may not survive as a going concern and said it had defaulted on interest payments due on two non-convertible debentures.

“The company’s ability to raise funds is substantially impaired, business is at a standstill with minimal/virtually no disbursements,” DHFL said.

The stock was down 72.5 per cent this year as of last close.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
