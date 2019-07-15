DHFL plunges over 30 per cent on going concern warning, dismal results

Shares of property finance firm Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) fall as much as 10 per cent to Rs 61.65, their lowest since June 20.

DHFL reported a net loss of Rs 2,223 crore during the March-quarter on Saturday. It warned it may not survive as a going concern and said it had defaulted on interest payments due on two non-convertible debentures.

“The company’s ability to raise funds is substantially impaired, business is at a standstill with minimal/virtually no disbursements,” DHFL said.

The stock was down 72.5 per cent this year as of last close.