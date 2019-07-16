Stocks

DHFL to move out of F&O from Sept 27

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 16, 2019 Published on July 16, 2019

Shares of crisis-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation will be excluded from the equity derivatives segment on the NSE. “No fresh contracts shall be introduced after the expiry of September 2019 contracts. All the existing futures and options contracts across all expiries shall expire on September 26, 2019,” the exchange said in a notice on Tuesday. However, new strikes would be introduced in the existing contract months if required, the bourse said. The housing finance firm had said the developments in past few quarters threaten its ability to continue as a going-concern.

