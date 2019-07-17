Stocks

Company news: Dilip Buildcon Ltd

Published on July 17, 2019

The joint venture Dilip Buildcon Ltd - Shaanxi Road & Bridge Group Co Ltd has been declared L-1 bidder for a new EPC project ‘construction of extra-dosed bridge across Sharavathi Backwaters and approaches between Ambargodu and Kalasavalli of NH-369E’ in Karnataka. The bid project cost is ₹360.09 crore, and the completion period for the project is 36 months. Shares of Dilip Buildcon edged up 0.83 per cent at ₹420.70 on the BSE.

