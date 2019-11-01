Dish TV shares soar 19% after recent price hammering

Dish TV stock soared nearly 20% to Rs 14.90 on the BSE today. Volumes traded in the counter were to the extent of 32.69 lakh shares.

On the NSE too, the stock rose 19% to Rs 14.85 with volumes of 5.49 crore shares traded as at 11 am.

Recently, the stock was hammered from around Rs 26 on August 26, 2019 to a low of Rs 10.55 on October 30 on the NSE.

Following this, Subhash Chandra-backed Dish TV haD written to SEBI seeking a probe on the unusual trading pattern and the manner of price-hammering of the company’s shares which happened immediately after the company announced its second quarter results.