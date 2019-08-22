DLF stocks slump on report of Supreme Court probe

Largest developer DLF tumbled the most in more than two years after The Hindu BusinessLine reported that Supreme Court issued the company a notice for not disclosing key information. At 3.20 pm, the stocks of DLF were trading 16.35 per cent lower at ₹143.55.

The stock was trading 17 per cent lower in third day of declines, the worst performer on S&P BSE 200, NSE Nifty 100 indexes. DLF was also the biggest decliner on the S&P BSE Realty gauge, which is set for its steepest drop since November 2016, the most among 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. Other real-estate stocks trading in negative were Indiabulls Real (-4 per cent) and Oberoi Realty (-6 per cent).

“The court notice may lead to a big penalty along with further legal inquiry,” said Sameer Kalra, founder of Target Investing in Mumbai.