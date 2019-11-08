Company news: Duke Offshore

Duke Offshore has been awarded another prestigious contract by Daewoo-Tata Projects Ltd, a joint venture firm. The company has to provide one high-speed boat to support construction for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project. The contract, which is for a period of one year with an extension option of another 12 months, will start this month itself, said Duke. Shares of Duke Offshore jumped 5 per cent to ₹15.97 on the BSE.