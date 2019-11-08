Stocks

Company news: Duke Offshore

| Updated on November 08, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

Duke Offshore has been awarded another prestigious contract by Daewoo-Tata Projects Ltd, a joint venture firm. The company has to provide one high-speed boat to support construction for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project. The contract, which is for a period of one year with an extension option of another 12 months, will start this month itself, said Duke. Shares of Duke Offshore jumped 5 per cent to ₹15.97 on the BSE.

Published on November 08, 2019
Duke Offshore Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
European shares dip as trade-fuelled rally loses steam