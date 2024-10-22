Ericsson and Wipro Limited have successfully migrated 5 million Odido mobile customers in the Netherlands to a cloud-native billing platform, the companies announced today. The migration to Ericsson Billing, hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), was completed in August 2024 over a single weekend without disruptions.

The transformation enables Odido, a Dutch telecommunications provider, to enhance its 5G service offerings, including the recently launched Klik&Klaar fixed-wireless access solution. This follows the earlier migration of 700,000 Ben MVNO users in November 2023.

Wipro served as the end-to-end system integrator for the project, working alongside Ericsson to integrate the solution into Odido’s existing IT infrastructure. The new billing system aims to reduce operational costs and simplify customer journeys.

“A billing migration is like an open-heart surgery, on a marathon runner, while they run. And we managed to do that,” said Søren Abildgaard, Chief Executive Officer of Odido.

The cloud-native billing platform, certified on AWS, provides Odido with enhanced automation capabilities and improved billing accuracy. The system is designed to support future growth and technology advancements while enabling easier integration with other system integrators.