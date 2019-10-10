Company news: Eveready Industries

Eveready Industries India has completed the sale of its land at Triuvottiyur Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, for ₹100 crore. It has executed a sale deed in favour of Insight Retail Private Limited, a subsidiary of Alwarpet Properties Private Limited, with whom it had signed the initial agreement in December 2018. Shares of Eveready Industries closed 1.64 per cent lower at ₹42.05 on the BSE.