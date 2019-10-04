Stocks

Eyes on RBI policy as hopes of rate cut soar

Published on October 04, 2019

 

Amidst poor high frequency numbers related to consumer spending, and industrial sector and GDP slipping in Q1 FY-2020 to as low as 5 per cent, marketmen expect the RBI to continue its downward revision of repo rates on Friday by its unconventional 35 basis points like the last one close to the 5 per cent mark. The lowest RBI kept the repo rate since the aftermath of 2008 global credit crisis was 4.75 per cent. Shares of banks, NBFCs, HFCs, FMCGs and automobile companies will be in focus.

monetary policy
stock market
