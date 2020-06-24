Franklin Templeton to move Karnataka High Court to repay surplus in 2 schemes

Franklin Templeton plans to move the Karnataka High Court to distribute the surplus cash in two of the six debt schemes that are being wound up.

Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton, said two schemes — Franklin India Ultra Short Bond and Dynamic Accrual funds — have repaid their bank borrowings and are cash positive. These schemes can start repayments to investors subject to a successful unit-holder vote.

Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund will have in excess of 7 per cent of its AUM available to distribute to unit-holders by June-end and Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, 6 per cent, he said in a note.

“We will file an appeal before the Karnataka High Court seeking vacation of the stay order issued by the Gujarat High Court to distribute the surplus cash to investors,” he added.

In the Credit Risk Fund, the borrowing level has come down to 11.25 per cent from its original level of 22.27 per cent on April 24, he said.

The six schemes continue to receive maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments. Between April 24 and June 15, the schemes have received ₹1,964 crore from maturities, pre-payments, and coupon payments.

Essen Infra bonds

However, two bonds issued by Essel Infraprojects defaulted on the principal payment on May 22 and the fund house has initiated legal actions for recovery. Four of the six impacted schemes have investments in these bonds. These bonds are held in the portfolio at a marked down value and the equity share collateral is adequate to cover this value as of June 22, said Sapre.

Similarly, Reliance Big Entertainment defaulted on an interest payment obligation on June 14. The put option (exercise date of June 15) was not exercised as the security is already rated “D” and the next put option date is on September 14.

"We are exploring options for invocation of pledged shares and the corporate guarantee to recover the money. Five of the six impacted schemes have investments in these bonds. These bonds are held in the portfolio at a marked down value and the share collateral is adequate to cover this value as of June 22,” he said.