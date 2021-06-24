GMR promoter sells, pledges shares

GMR Infrastructure on Thursday said its promoter GMR Enterprises Pvt Ltd has sold 1.88 crore shares in open market between June 22-24.

In a separate notice to the exchanges, GMR has also said promotrs has pledged 2.4 crore shares in favour of KLJ Plasticizers Ltd. Post sale, the promoter holding in the company has reduced to 40.66 per cent from 40.93 per cent (on a diluted share capital).

Shares of GMR Infra, which develops projects in areas such as airports, energy, transportation and urban infrastructure, closed at ₹31.75, down 1.85 per cent, on the BSE.