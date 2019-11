Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) shares were up over 6% on the BSE in the backdrop of significant rise in quarterly earnings. The stock was up 6% to Rs 8123.75 on the BSE.

The company saw over two-fold increase in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2019 to Rs 624.46 crore against Rs 289.42 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The company's EPS was higher at Rs 18.67 in the September quarter this year versus Rs 8.66 in the same quarter last year.