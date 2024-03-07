HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech) has partnered with ServiceNow, the digital workflow company, to deliver new generative AI-powered solutions.

Under the partnership, HCLTech will offer consulting, design, implementation, and managed services through ServiceNow’s suite of products.

Commenting on the development, C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech, said, “We are delighted to double down on our partnership with ServiceNow to enable our clients to unlock value through GenAI. HCLTech’s differentiated portfolio and engineering heritage positions it to deliver practical and customized GenAI use cases to clients as they move forward with their digital transformation agendas.”

“HCLTech offers a wealth of ServiceNow expertise to the world’s leading businesses,” said Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO, ServiceNow.

In addition, the companies will also launch a ServiceNow business unit and ‘Fluid NOW’ centres of excellence in London, New York, and Noida for enterprises to explore AI solutions.

HCL Technologies stock traded at ₹1,632.30 on the NSE, down by 0.72 per cent as of 1:10 pm.

The company recently launched AI Force, a generative AI platform that accelerates time-to-value for software development, productivity, and quality.