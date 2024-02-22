Noida -based HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Thursday said it is expanding its longstanding collaboration with Intel Foundry to co-develop customised silicon solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and cloud services providers to enhance foundry services across the world.

This collaboration combines HCLTech’s design expertise with Intel Foundry’s advanced technology and manufacturing capabilities to establish a resilient and diversified supply chain, heralding a new era of innovation and excellence, the company said.

It aims to meet increasing global demand for semiconductor manufacturing, catering to the diverse silicon needs of clients, by providing them with a robust and inclusive ecosystem for semiconductor sourcing, it said.

“Intel Foundry’s advanced technologies and silicon-verified IPs in manufacturing and advanced packaging strengthens our delivery of innovative, accessible and diverse solutions to our mutual clients. This will also give them greater choice and flexibility in semiconductor sourcing,” Vijay Guntur, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech, said.

Joint investments

HCLTech has worked with Intel for over 30 years and this collaboration has grown over the years through shared offerings and joint investments spanning silicon services, hardware engineering, telecom services, servers and storage engineering and more, it said.

Rahul Goyal, Vice President and GM, Product and Design Ecosystem Enablement, Intel Foundry, said that the collaboration with HCLTech will foster a “strong and open ecosystem that is approachable and beneficial for all clients needing advanced silicon solutions.”

On Wednesday, Wipro also expanded its collaboration with Intel Foundry to accelerate chip design innovation. The tech giant will work with Intel Foundry to accelerate the development of the latter’s advanced process nodes, including the Intel18A process node.

As per the company’s statement, the global AI chip market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38 per cent annually from 2023 to 2032.