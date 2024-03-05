HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has launched AI Force, a generative AI platform that accelerates time-to-value for software development, productivity, and quality.

The patented AI platform is built on Azure OpenAI and can be integrated with Microsoft GitHub Copilot, the company said in a statement.

Vijay Guntur, President of Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech, said, “This platform is a true game-changer and some of our pilots with clients in the technology and financial services industries have delivered extremely encouraging outcomes.”

However, HCL Technologies stock traded lower by 0.61 per cent on the NSE, at ₹1,627.95, as of 11.27 am.