Stocks

IEX hits new high on stake sale

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 12, 2021

The shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) recorded fresh highs on Friday after the company entered into a strategic partnership with the National Stock Exchange of India and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to build gas markets. IEX closed at ₹328.40 on the BSE, up ₹19.90 or 6.45 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹349. IEX, India’s premier Energy Exchange, on March 10 announced a strategic divestment of 26 per cent of its equity holding in the Indian Gas Exchange to NSE through its wholly owned subsidiary NSE Investments Ltd and an additional 5 per cent equity holding to ONGC.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 12, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.