IEX hits new high on stake sale

The shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) recorded fresh highs on Friday after the company entered into a strategic partnership with the National Stock Exchange of India and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to build gas markets. IEX closed at ₹328.40 on the BSE, up ₹19.90 or 6.45 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹349. IEX, India’s premier Energy Exchange, on March 10 announced a strategic divestment of 26 per cent of its equity holding in the Indian Gas Exchange to NSE through its wholly owned subsidiary NSE Investments Ltd and an additional 5 per cent equity holding to ONGC.