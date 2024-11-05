IRCTC Stocks & Q2 Results, IRCTC Share Price Updates November 5, 2024: IRCTC stock is in focus. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 4.5 per cent increase in standalone net profit to ₹307.8 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Net profit in the year-ago period stood at ₹294.7 crore. Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at ₹1064 crore, up 7.3 per cent y-o-y. In the year-ago period, standalone revenues were ₹992 crore. Shares ended nearly 2% higher on Tuesday.
ALL UPDATES
- November 05, 2024 15:53
IRCTC stocks in focus: Shares end nearly 2% higher
Screenshot 2024-11-05 155258.png
- November 05, 2024 15:42
IRCTC shares end nearly 2% higher
Shares of IRCTC rose 1.86% to close at ₹831.40 on the NSE.
On the BSE, the stock closed at ₹829.05, up by 1.57%.
- November 05, 2024 15:05
IRCTC shares in focus: Outlook as at 3 pm
Shares of IRCTC rose 1.46% on the NSE to ₹828.10. On the BSE, the stock was up 1.41% to trade at ₹827.70 as at 3.03 pm.
- November 05, 2024 14:39
IRCTC stock gained 1% on the NSE to trade at ₹824.35 as at 2.35 pm.
- November 05, 2024 14:37
Stock market today live: Sensex gains 600 pts, Nifty 50 up 190 pts
Track bl’s stock market live updates here
- November 05, 2024 14:07
IRCTC share price today: Shares rise 1%
Shares of IRCTC gained 1.08% on the NSE, trading at ₹825 as at 2.04 pm.
Screenshot 2024-11-05 140730.png
- November 05, 2024 13:03
IRCTC stocks today: Shares up 0.64%
IRCTC shares traded at ₹821.45 on the NSE, up 0.64% as at 1.01 pm.
- November 05, 2024 12:07
Stock market live today: Sensex declines over 380 pts
Track bl’s stock market live updates here
- November 05, 2024 12:03
IRCTC share price today: IRCTC shares trade flat on the BSE
Shares of IRCTC traded at ₹818.50 on the BSE as at 12 noon.
Today’s high: ₹828
Today’s low: ₹792.45
- November 05, 2024 11:02
IRCTC share price today
IRCTC shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹820.60 as at 11 am.
- November 05, 2024 10:36
IRCTC shares in focus: Shares trade flat
Screenshot 2024-11-05 103613.png
- November 05, 2024 10:16
IRCTC share price today: Stock inches up
IRCTC stock inched up 0.92% on the NSE to ₹823.70 as at 10.15 am.
- November 05, 2024 10:14
IRCTC has appointed a new internal auditor – Noida-based SK Misra & Gujrati, CA for FY25.
- November 05, 2024 10:11
IRCTC in focus: IRCTC board declares interim dividend
IRCTC board has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per fully paid equity share of face value ₹2 each.
- November 05, 2024 10:08
IRCTC Q2 results in focus: IRCTC Q2 net profit up 4.5%
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 4.5 per cent increase in standalone net profit to ₹307.8 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Net profit in the year-ago-period stood at ₹294.7 crore.
Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at ₹1064 crore, up 7.3 per cent y-o-y. In the year-ago-period standalone revenues were ₹992 crore.
Catering revenues saw an 11.5 per cent y-o-y increase to Rs482 crore; while Rail Neer sales (revenues from sale of bottled water) saw an over 15 per cent increase to ₹90 crore. Ticketing service revenues saw a 13 per cent-odd increase to ₹371 crore. However, tourism revenues witnessed a 21 per cent y-o-y decline to ₹125 crore.
- November 05, 2024 10:06
IRCTC shares price in focus: Shares up 1% in early trade
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.