ISRO order may fuel Walchandnagar Ind

Walchandnagar Industries has secured an order worth ₹77.20 crore from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre of ISRO (Thiruvananthapuram). The order is for manufacture and supply of head, middle and nozzle end segments (total 30 numbers) for the GSLV M KIII launch vehicle. This is the second-largest single order from ISRO and the largest as far as the GSLV-M KIII launch vehicle is concerned, Walcahandnagar said. The order is a significant milestone for its aerospace business.